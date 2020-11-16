WordPress deplatforms The Conservative Treehouse for no reason

The Conservative Treehouse, aka The Last Refuge, is a wildly popular site with a reach of 500,000 to a million unique users each day. With well over 200,000 subscribers, WordPress has been deplatformed.

The Treehouse Reported:

One week after the 2020 presidential election, The Conservative Treehouse received the following notification:

…” given the incompatibility between your site’s content and our terms, you need to find a new hosting provider and must migrate the site by Wednesday, December 2nd.

What was our violation? After ten years of brutally honest discussion, opinion, deep research, and crowdsourcing work -with undeniable citations on the events we outline- there is no cited violation of any term of service because CTH has never violated one.

The WordPress company is not explaining the reason for deplatforming because there is no justifiable reason for it. At the same time, they are bold in their position. Perhaps this is the most alarming part, and everyone should pay attention. They don’t care.

Truthful assembly is now the risk. CTH is now too big, with a site reach of 500,000 to a million unique readers each day, and with well over 200,000 subscribers; our assembly is too large, too influential, and presents a risk… we guard the flickering flame.

Think about this. WordPress is now in the market of BANNING???!!!

They have deplatformed sites critical of Islam, and now they are going after politically conservative websites. There is nothing wrong with Treehouse. They are accurate. The website is facing deplatforming over the fact that it is prominent and conservative.

Eventually, WordPress will drop sites without warning, just like Facebook.

A lawsuit seems useless since they are a private company and can do what they want. They have protections under the law. Treehouse will likely find another platform.

It is a terrible sign for the future of free speech. Free speech on the Internet will die. It’s only a matter of time and not a lot of time.

If you don’t talk the talk, you will be exiled. When Congress had a chance to act, they wouldn’t. This is a Stalinist-like purge of unacceptable views.