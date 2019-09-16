WOW! Author of the ridiculed NYT article also published the offensive tweet

The New York Times is a subversive propaganda outfit. It’s not a newspaper.

In addition to the many egregious errors the Times made, it turns out that the offensive tweet posted by the New York Times on Saturday was put up by none other than one of the authors of the hit piece, Robin Pogrebin.

BACKGROUND

In a stunning piece of journalistic incompetence, the New York Times posted a hit piece against Justice Brett Kavanaugh under the guise of a book review in the ‘Opinion’ section. They called it a news analysis and didn’t put it in the news section.

The book by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly claimed there was another ‘witness’ verifying a sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh. The so-called witness, Max Stier, was a Bill Clinton lawyer during his impeachment hearings. He was up against Brett Kavanaugh at the time. Stier is also a Democrat donor.

The entire story was a comedy of errors.

It was announced in a tweet that offended both right and left.

The new allegation was similar to the accusation by Deborah Ramirez, an accuser who took six days to remember that Kavanaugh is the man who exposed himself to her and thrust his penis in her face.

The tweet from the NY Times: “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun,” it read. “But when Brett Kavanaugh did it to her, Deborah Ramirez says, it confirmed that she didn’t belong at Yale in the first place.”

It was deleted and retweeted with an apology and then removed with a simple apology. It was truly bizarre.

The story was hearsay. The authors of the book and no one at the Times spoke with Stier. Two people who spoke with Stier confirmed he witnessed the assault. That’s called gossip.

The alleged victim didn’t speak with anyone because she doesn’t remember the event at all.

The New York Times knew the victim couldn’t remember the event and didn’t mention it in the article. They had to correct the record after the fact.

With a stroke of good fortune, Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist got hold of the book before an appearance with Ben Domenech on MediaBuzz Sunday morning. They exposed the entire fiasco and force the NY Times hand.

The Times Is Reviewing the Tweet

“A tweet that went out from the @NYTOpinion account yesterday was clearly inappropriate and offensive,” the Times said. “We apologize for it and are reviewing the decision-making with those involved.”

According to a Times insider familiar with the matter, Pogrebin wrote the offensive tweet, which should have been vetted before it was posted.

“It was really neglectful,” the insider said of the paper’s overall handling. “There were serious errors made along the way.”

It was worse than neglectful. The Times and these two reporters hoped to destroy the Justice with this vile hearsay. Almost every Democratic candidate called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment based on this gossip, demonstrating how disgusting and irresponsible they are.

These two authors, Pogrebin and Kelly also claimed seven people heard of the Ramirez incident all those decades ago.

The President has justifiably blasted the New York Times.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

On Monday, after the editor’s note was attached to the story, the President said it is Kavanaugh “being assaulted” by “lies and “Fake News!” Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that “it’s almost as if the reporters, editors, publishers have a political agenda.”

During a Q&A with reporters, President Donald Trump was asked about the Times’ decision to run the excerpt without including that bit of information.

“Do you think the New York Times should fire the individuals responsible for claiming that [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh committed sexual misconduct without including exculpatory information?” the Daily Caller‘s Amber Athey asked Trump.

“The New York Times made another terrible mistake. It’s a shame that a thing like that can happen. I see that they’re making a big correction today. They just announced there’s a correction. But to do that about a Supreme Court justice is a terrible thing I think,” Trump replied. “I think false accusation, whatever happened with the New York Times, I mean, I can tell you personally, they never check. They never do– we used to have a thing called fact-checking. They don’t do fact-checking anymore. They used to call and say, ‘What about this? What about that?'”

“How can they do a thing like that and destroy someone’s life?” Trump asked. “I mean, they’re destroying lives and it’s fake news, fake news.”

He also tweeted about all the stories that are “inaccurate and wrong.”

“How many stories are wrong? Almost all of the stories the New York Times has done are inaccurate and wrong.” @greggutfeld The New York Times should close its doors and throw away the keys. The women mentioned in the Kavanaugh story said she didn’t even remember the event. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Those reporters should probably be fired and their book appears to be worthless. The Democrat candidates who wanted the Justice impeached based on this look like fools but will the public know? The Times got their soundbites out.

BLASEY’S STORY IS BUNK ALSO

On another note, Christine Blasey’s close friend from high school, her alleged witness in her tale of sexual assault decades ago, doesn’t seem to believe Blasey’s story. The friend, Leland Keyser, doesn’t remember any of it happening.

Blasey placed Keyser, one of her closest high school friends, at the house party where Kavanaugh supposedly attacked her in the summer of 1982.

She also doesn’t believe it.

“It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have her leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home,” Keyser told New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. “I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.”

“Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense,” Keyser said elsewhere. Pogrebin and Kelly’s book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation” will appear Tuesday.

Blasey-Ford was never believable, never credible, but what I keep remembering is Chris Wallace analyzing her testimony in real-time and claiming, ‘she’s credible, she’s very credible,’ over and over.