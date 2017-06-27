WOW! Megan Kelly’s Ratings Dip to a Low of 3.4 Million Viewers

Megan Kelly’s show has been declining dramatically in ratings since it began four weeks ago. The downward trend continues. She finished third in the first two airings and fourth in the third when she interviewed Alex Jones. Her fourth show this past Sunday fared no better.

Bringing Jones on air with an NBC left-wing audience might have been a fatal choice, along with the fact that she came from Fox News.

Variety reported that “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” slipped to its lowest level yet. Airing at 7 p.m., “Sunday Night” averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. That is down from a 0.5 and 3.6 million viewers last week’s episode with Jones.

Kelly has been losing to reruns of ’60 Minutes’ and ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’. She will be off the air until July 9th. She could be NBC’s $15 million dollar a year mistake.

Kelly is unpopular with many on the left and the right. Perhaps that’s not a bad thing in the end, we’ll have to see.