WOW! O-Cortez Says Administration Is Criminal for Enforcing Borders

Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez condemned the Trump administration on Monday for its immigration policies, tweeting that this “Admin has been criminal from the start.”

Having borders and immigration policies is now CRIMINAL!

She tweeted to fellow communist Rep. Pramil Jayapal who is in Tijuana trying to help invaders break into the United States.

The traitorous congresswoman tweeted that she “successfully assist 5 asylum seekers – 2 unaccompanied minors, a mother and her 9 year old child, and a young man with a serious medical condition – into the United States.”

Jayapal (D-WA) tweeted that out and Ocommie-Cortez thanked her, tweeting, “it shouldn’t have to take a member of Congress physically showing up herself to get ICE to stop violating international law *as an exception.*

“From jailing children to banning folks based on their religion, this Admin has been criminal from the start,” Ocasio continued.

Both of these dingbats want to abolish ICE. The dingbats now run the country.

