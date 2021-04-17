WOW! Ontario is officially a police state









While COV is serious, almost always to the elderly and infirm, it is not Ebola. However, the dictators in Ontario are acting as if it is. They have worked into an authoritarian state and are enforcing arbitrary rules, depriving residents of their freedoms.

It is truly a police state.

Ontario officials admit they have the strictest laws in North America but claim it’s necessary.

They have arbitrarily expanded police powers to allow the officers to demand to know why a person isn’t home and to provide their home address. Residents must remain at home at all times, with exceptions for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise, or for essential work.

If people refuse to comply, they are breaking the law. As in Nazi Germany, snitches are encouraged to turn in neighbors to “save lives” as part of their alleged “social responsibilities.”

There is NO science to back up this response.

What the officials are doing is no different from what the Communist Party does in China.

Anyone who has to go to work, has their “last warning” to follow the strict COV orders.

The full list of restrictions is on this link. Why are people allowing this? Because the officials and the media terrified them?

Did you think they would not have a reason? Authoritarianism does not snap into existence They need mass compliance then they can scale up arbitrary enforcement https://t.co/SwTtXhnieu — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 17, 2021

