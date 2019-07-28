Jake Tapper gave air time to anti-Semite Rashida Tlaib without calling her on her lies. She likes to pretend the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement against Israel is a case of free speech. Her comments were shocking.

Tlaib claims “BDS criticizes the racist policies of Israel,” and “it’s a boycott, right?”

Tapper asked why she concentrates on Israel. She agreed that she would boycott Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Then she went on to say that there are many opposed to “the rapist policies of Israel,” adding “children are detained, and her grandmother who lives in the West Bank right now does not have equality. She doesn’t have freedom of travel. Um, she is someone that right now under occupation.”

That’s a lie.

Tlaib claims she “grew up in the blackest, most beautiful city in the country where every corner of Detroit here you will see a reminiscent of the civil rights movement and we did it through economic boycott. It’s a form of freedom of speech.”

The Michigan congresswoman is trying to appropriate the Black American experience, the Black history of slavery so she can be recognized as a victim. And Detroit isn’t beautiful thanks to the leftists who run it.

She went on a tear about human rights violations getting worse under Netanyahu.

That’s a lie.

Host Jake Tapper asked whether she recognizes that “the Jewish people have the right to a state in the area where Israel exists now?”

She seemingly didn’t want to answer the question.

“I truly believe the state of Israel is — it exists, correct,” she said, distracting Tapper.

Then she told her truth which is shocking and frightening.

“But understand, does it exist in the detriment of inequality for the Palestinian people, the detriment of not moving forward in a peaceful resolution?‘”

Does it have the right to exist if it’s a detriment to Palestinian’s who side with terrorists?

This is one of the squad we are not allowed to insult because she’s a “woman of color.”

An absolutely stunning moment from a member of Congress this morning. Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel “exists” to the “detriment” of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/B1JE7hkgjU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2019