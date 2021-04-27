WOW! USA Today falsified an op-ed to cover for Stacey Abrams









Just some background on this next story. Stacey Abrams pressured the MLB and others to boycott Atlanta and Georgia over their so-called Jim Crow law — the perfectly reasonable Georgia Voter Integrity Act.

They easily caved and torched an innocent governor [ in this case] and legislature.

Well, then she put out an ad saying she didn’t want Georgia boycotted and pretended she always felt that way.

Now you’re caught up.

USA Today, a corrupt as heck failing news outlet, let Stacey Abrams edit her op-ed to pretend she was always staunchly against boycotts.

“USA Today appeared to have allowed retroactive edits of an op-ed written by prominent Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in an effort to water down her previous justification for boycotts.”

THEY LET SOMEONE FALSIFY HER OP-ED TO COVER FOR HER!!!

Wow — USA Today admits to letting @staceyabrams edit her op-ed after the MLB move to make it look like she had always been staunchly against boycotts but the problem isn’t just that they didn’t include a note, it’s that they let someone edit an op-ed to cover their tracks! https://t.co/97OoyDGYPF — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 27, 2021

Not over the fact that Stacey Abrams published an op-Ed about the Georgia law saying “boycotts work,” and she wouldn’t blame anyone for boycotting.. Then AFTER the MLB move, STEALTH EDITED the op-Ed with stronger language opposing boycotts, and media have used it to defend her. https://t.co/A284wksh2c — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 24, 2021

Related