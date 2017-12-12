WSJ Reporter Calls for Counsel to Force FBI, DoJ to Comply with Orders

Wall Street Journal editorial board member Kimberley Strassel wants a special counsel to force the FBI, DoJ, Robert Mueller to comply with Congressional orders. They are the ones obstructing justice.

She argues that the media is so focused on possible obstruction of justice charges against President Trump that they are missing the most obvious obstruction: “the coordinated effort to thwart congressional probes of the role law enforcement played in the 2016 election.”

On ‘Fox & Friends’ Tuesday, Strassel said the FBI and DoJ must be forced to comply with the congressional investigations and orders. Congress has oversight but FBI Director Christopher Wray made it clear during last week’s testimony that he would not provide the requested documents.

FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to hand over classified documents to the House Judiciary Committee, despite the fact that the committee has primary oversight authority over the Justice Department, the FBI and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

“They’ve continued to stonewall Congress for months now,” Strassel said.

“There appears to be an enormous effort by the Justice Department and FBI to not come clean about their actions in 2016,” she added.