WSJ Won’t Admit Error Over Article Meant to Embarrass Trump

The Wall Street Journal is standing behind an article which was meant to embarrass the President. It was actually very petty, but they knew it would get clicks and bring in revenue. It also fits into their never-Trumper belief system.

They posted an article in which they quote the President as saying, “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un.” What might have been an honest mistake could now be a matter of pride and vengefulness for those responsible at the WSJ who won’t admit their mistake.

On the face of it, it doesn’t make sense for the President to have guessed he has a good relationship with someone he’s been threatening, namely the North Korean dictator, but besides that, you can hear the President say, “I’d [I’D, EMPHASIS ON THE ‘D’] probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un”, in both the tape released by the White House press secretary and the one that the WSJ put out in defense of their fake news story.

This is the tape released by Sarah Sanders:

Here is the official audio showing WSJ misquoting @POTUS pic.twitter.com/wVwoafYkHg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018

Listen carefully to the one released by the WSJ. It’s understandable that in their deliriously joyous state over having a hit piece on the President they heard, “I” instead of “I’d”, but “I’d” it is. Listen, play it more than once:

We have reviewed the audio from our interview with President Trump, as well as the transcript provided by an external service, and stand by what we reported. Here is audio of the portion the White House disputes. https://t.co/eWcmiHrXJg pic.twitter.com/bx9fGFWaPw — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 14, 2018

Sadly, it seems the President is right. I haven’t canceled my subscription to the WSJ yet but it would be nice if they were honest. We have to agree with the President here.

The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them “I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un” (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

…and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018