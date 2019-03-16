WTH? Steele Got Some Dossier Info from a User-Generated CNN Blog

A judge released portions of Christopher Steele’s deposition in a lawsuit over the infamous and fake Russia-Trump dossier. He testified in London on July 13, 2018.
According to The Daily Caller, Christopher Steele admitted in court last year that he relied on an unverified report on a CNN website for part of the “Trump dossier,” which was used as a basis for the FBI’s investigation into Trump.
Steele admitted that he used a 2009 report he found on CNN’s iReport website. He claimed he wasn’t aware that submissions to that site are user-generated, and aren’t necessarily reliable.
The Wahington Examiner reported that a web archive from July 29, 2009, shows CNN described the site as user-generated. Material is not fact-checked or screened, according to them. Steele didn’t even have the guarantee of the CNN fake news department.
Steele was asked if he’d obtained “anything of relevance concerning Webzilla.”
“We did,” Steele replied. “It was an article I have got here which was posted on July 28, 2009, on something called CNN iReport.”
Steele was asked if he learned additional information during that period about Webzilla from a source aside from CNN iReport, and he said, “Not in that period.”
To summarize, the lazy spy got some of his so-called raw intelligence from an article on a user-generated CNN blog. And our government paid him for this nonsense. Why didn’t they just go through the CNN blog themselves and save all that money they gave him? Why didn’t they just make up this fiction piece themselves?
Christopher Steele and the people who hired him are like the Keystone Cops. The dossier is literally fake news.
All phony and what makes it worse McCain was involved, so all the hatred against Malkin should apologize.
Reasonable people knew she was right, the others will not be persuaded by facts.
We know now what the lib, Establishment, Deep State, Globalist, Lying Fake News MSM playbook is. The only questions are:
1 – Will these traitors to the USA going to have justice come to it? I doubt it because it is provable there is no equal justice under the law in the USA.
2 – Will the Republican party and conservatives just cave as they always have before President Trump because for them it is better to be losers and nice, than to be winners and fight fire with fire.
Thank God for President Trump who has unmasked all of those who have worked for decades to be what they are not. We now know who the Establishment, Deep State, Globalists are. It is perfectly clear now what the MSM is. And libs have shown where they are with their Green New Deal and murdering of babies.
“He claimed he wasn’t aware that submissions to that site are user-generated, and aren’t necessarily reliable.”
That’s a laugh. ANYTHING on a CNN website is not reliable.
anything goes
And THIS is who they call a great intelligence operative. The more we learn about the Intelligence Community the more we realize they are utterly Worthless. And we should believe Them about Russian election interference. They are an embarrassment to the entire country and Trump was certainly accurate when questioning them and their “assessments”.
for $50,000 steele did an hour of googling to make copy pasta of everything from 4chan fan fiction to online comments.
look what that amounted to:
fisa warrants
years of multimillion dollar investigations
gave democrat party a purpose
gave msm a raison d’etre
bored the rest of us to tears.
“Why didn’t they just go through the CNN blog themselves and save all that money they gave him? Why didn’t they just make up this fiction piece themselves?”
If the government did it that way, Obama wouldn’t have been able to claim every day Steele was on the payroll as a new job created. It was Obamanomics.