WTH? Steele Got Some Dossier Info from a User-Generated CNN Blog

A judge released portions of Christopher Steele’s deposition in a lawsuit over the infamous and fake Russia-Trump dossier. He testified in London on July 13, 2018.

According to The Daily Caller, Christopher Steele admitted in court last year that he relied on an unverified report on a CNN website for part of the “Trump dossier,” which was used as a basis for the FBI’s investigation into Trump.

Steele admitted that he used a 2009 report he found on CNN’s iReport website. He claimed he wasn’t aware that submissions to that site are user-generated, and aren’t necessarily reliable.

The Wahington Examiner reported that a web archive from July 29, 2009, shows CNN described the site as user-generated. Material is not fact-checked or screened, according to them. Steele didn’t even have the guarantee of the CNN fake news department.

Steele was asked if he’d obtained “anything of relevance concerning Webzilla.”

“We did,” Steele replied. “It was an article I have got here which was posted on July 28, 2009, on something called CNN iReport.”

Steele was asked if he learned additional information during that period about Webzilla from a source aside from CNN iReport, and he said, “Not in that period.”

To summarize, the lazy spy got some of his so-called raw intelligence from an article on a user-generated CNN blog. And our government paid him for this nonsense. Why didn’t they just go through the CNN blog themselves and save all that money they gave him? Why didn’t they just make up this fiction piece themselves?

Christopher Steele and the people who hired him are like the Keystone Cops. The dossier is literally fake news.