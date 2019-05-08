WTH!!! The Republican-Led Senate Intel Committee Subpoenas Don Jr

The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump Jr. to talk about his Trump Tower testimony in 2017. He was asked to come in voluntarily but he offered to answer written questions only. He’s undoubtedly sick of the witch trials. The Senate Intel bigshots wouldn’t accept that so they sent out a subpoena.

Donald Trump Jr. has been cleared TWICE by the Mueller investigation after more than twenty hours of voluntary testimony. He took one 20-minute meeting, and now this hoax continues?

Why aren’t they issuing subpoenas for Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, John Brennan, Jim Comey, and others of their ilk?

IT’S UNCLEAR WHAT THEY WANT TO ASK HIM

They might want to question him about his knowledge of an aborted plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, Russia. Perjurer Michael Cohen said Donald Jr. and his sister Ivanka were briefed about the plan at least ten times.

Trump Jr. testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2017 that “I was peripherally aware” of an effort to build that project in Russia, which was being pursued as his father was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

Cohen should rot in that prison he’s in.

There are also questions about comments Don Jr. made about the Trump Tower meeting.

How many times do they get to bite at the apple?

Don Jr. will fight the subpoena. His lawyer is frustrated with the Chair Richard Burr, an alleged Republican. The attorney said, “But no lawyer would ever agree to allow their client to participate in what is an obvious PR stunt from a so-called ‘Republican’ senator too cowardly to stand up to his boss Mark Warner and the rest of the resistance Democrats on the committee,” Politico reported.

This comes the same week that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Russia investigation is over. Cocaine Mitch obviously caved on the subpoena.

This follows the House Judiciary under far-left Jerry Nadler voting to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt for not breaking the law and giving Nadler the unredacted Mueller report.

This gives fuel to the Democrats. Now they can say, see, even Republicans know the Trumps are corrupt.

Look at who is on this committee. The only person I trust is Tom Cotton. This Russia thing won’t end because Congress is corrupt.