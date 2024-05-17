WW3? Ukraine Wants NATO Trainers in Ukraine

Ukraine and the US administration are moving the US toward war with Russia and, inevitably, World War III. Ukraine wants NATO trainers in Ukraine that are closer to the front lines.

Military contractors are already in Ukraine. The Biden administration is inching us toward world war.

Ukraine has asked for troops to train their new recruits closer to the front lines for the first time. Who believes it will end with training?

The Times confirms that “Ukrainian officials have asked their American and NATO counterparts to help train 150,000 recruits closer to the front line for faster deployment.”

Didn’t the West – namely the US – plan to send troops all along, even before the election? What do you think?

NATO allies are inching closer to sending troops into Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces, a move that would be another blurring of a previous red line and could draw the United States and Europe more directly into the war.

Ukraine’s manpower shortage has reached a critical point, and its position on the battlefield in recent weeks has seriously worsened as Russia has accelerated its advances to take advantage of delays in shipments of American weapons. As a result, Ukrainian officials have asked their American and NATO counterparts to help train 150,000 new recruits closer to the front line for faster deployment.

So far, the United States has said no, but Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday that a NATO deployment of trainers appeared inevitable. “We’ll get there eventually, over time,” he said.

Zelensky has run out of people. They want our children. France, Estonia, and Lithuania have discussed sending troops. If one is attacked, we will, by treaty, be forced to jump into war.

The Times wrote that the move “would be another blurring of a previous red line” and could draw the US and the EU “more directly into the war.”

For some reason, Zelensky needed the vote totals of US support for Ukraine. Why?

Today in Kyiv I handed President @ZelenskyyUa a copy of the vote totals from Saturday’s affirmation of U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/jjo2dtPeXt — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) April 22, 2024

As an aside, our tax dollars are funding corrupt Oligarchs in Ukraine:

On the latest episode of Triggered, I spoke with America First rock star @JDVance1 about the weird obsession the political establishment has with Zelensky and the rampant corruption happening in Ukraine funded by American taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/f1An5l7US2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 17, 2024

