Xi-Jinping Fan Mayor Michael Bloomberg Runs for President

We are reprinting this article about Mike Bloomberg’s pro-China views from September 28th since the former New York City mayor, an anti-gun, anti-sugar, anti-salt activist, will run for President. During his tenure, he was nicknamed ‘Mayor Doomberg’ by his less-adoring fans in the city.

THE STORY

As mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg banned super-sized Big Gulps, baby formula in hospitals for new mothers, and extra large popcorn in movie theaters. One of his initiatives was to ban salt and sugary drinks in restaurants, concessions, and other eateries. He is one of the biggest funders of gun grabbers in the United States. He is a pro-climate change extremist who flies his private jet everywhere. It was not surprising to many New Yorkers to hear him come out in support of Red China.

Michael Bloomberg told Firing Line host Margaret Hoover in September that Chinese President Xi Jinping is “not a dictator” and, according to him, the Chinese Communist Party listens to its constituents.

That must be when they’re not forcing them into gulags.

The former New York City mayor announced an economic forum in Beijing in November, and explained that he’s a supporter of Red China initiatives. Bloomberg seems to think they’re doing a lot about pollution [as they build coal plants every month].

Bloomberg told Firing Line that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents and secure his political future. The leadership listens to the people, he insists.

Bloomberg strongly defended China’s ruling communist regime citing its handling of pollution and environmental policy, claiming that it is responding to the needs of citizens.

The billionaire is saying this as months of violent protest in Hong Kong continue and Chinese Muslims are oppressed. More than 800,000 Muslims are imprisoned in China for their beliefs and the international community are crying out over the injustice. China also hacks and steals U.S. technology. They spy on the United States.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” Bloomberg said. “When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents, or he’s not going to survive.”

“He’s not a dictator?” Hoover asked. “He doesn’t have a vote, he doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters. Is the check on him just a revolution?”

“No, he has a constituency to answer to,” Bloomberg responded. “You’re not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people.”

What would the people fight with Mike? They don’t have guns and they are watched constantly. They rely on social credits now for their freedoms. Fear has beaten them down.

Bloomberg also says he’s too moderate to run for President as a Democrat, but here he comes.

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019