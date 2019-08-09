Yay! Mitch Is Free! He’s Out of Twitter Jail & the Violent Tweet Is Back

By
S.Noble
-
0

Team Mitch had their account frozen for tweeting a video of a threatening, abusive group of far-left Amy McGrath supporters outside his house ‘protesting.’ Along with the video, Team Mitch explained how far out of the realm of acceptable this is.

From our standpoint, no U.S. senator should be threatened and the police should have rounded them up and thrown them in jail.

Twitter finally restored Senator McConnell’s Twitter page and their excuse is very lame. They claim that a video of someone(s) threatening him [obviously for the purposes of discussion] cannot be. However, these are the same people who let Hamas and Antifa have Twitter pages.

The ‘violent’ tweet is now back up but it’s behind a wall to protect all snowflakes. You can watch it below. Meanwhile, someone needs to break these tyrants of social media up into smaller units or start fining them or something.

TWITTER’S LAMETASTIC EXCUSE

The Twitter police gave in finally.

FREEDOM

THE TWEET BEHIND THE WALL

Beware there is terrible language and some of it is edited out.

Leave a Reply