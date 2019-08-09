Yay! Mitch Is Free! He’s Out of Twitter Jail & the Violent Tweet Is Back

Team Mitch had their account frozen for tweeting a video of a threatening, abusive group of far-left Amy McGrath supporters outside his house ‘protesting.’ Along with the video, Team Mitch explained how far out of the realm of acceptable this is.

From our standpoint, no U.S. senator should be threatened and the police should have rounded them up and thrown them in jail.

Twitter finally restored Senator McConnell’s Twitter page and their excuse is very lame. They claim that a video of someone(s) threatening him [obviously for the purposes of discussion] cannot be. However, these are the same people who let Hamas and Antifa have Twitter pages.

The ‘violent’ tweet is now back up but it’s behind a wall to protect all snowflakes. You can watch it below. Meanwhile, someone needs to break these tyrants of social media up into smaller units or start fining them or something.

TWITTER’S LAMETASTIC EXCUSE

The Twitter police gave in finally.

The video contained a violent threat directed at Leader McConnell, a clear violation of the Twitter Rules.https://t.co/lQ8wWGtrGs — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

Going forward, the video will be visible on the service with a sensitive media interstitial and only in cases where the Tweet content does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules. https://t.co/Cuvh305ERA — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

FREEDOM

Victory!!! Thank you to EVERYONE for helping #FreeMitch. Help us keep winning: https://t.co/u56exRnfKv pic.twitter.com/7Y28QdkrKv — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) August 9, 2019

Last night, an angry left-wing mob of Amy McGrath supporters stormed Senator McConnell’s Louisville home screaming obscenities and hoping someone would ‘just stab the motherfucker in the heart.’ pic.twitter.com/Ygo1mbQSk5 — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) August 6, 2019

THE TWEET BEHIND THE WALL

Beware there is terrible language and some of it is edited out.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and liberal Twitter personalities are trying to dox some underage kids for taking a photo with a cutout at the Fancy Farm political picnic and are cheering on thousands of accounts calling for Senator McConnell to ‘break his neck.’ — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) August 6, 2019