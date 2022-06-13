Yellowstone Renames Mountain to Please the WOKEs

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park’s Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain.

The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an “offensive name” from America’s first national park.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The mountain was previously named after explorer Gustavus Doane, according to Fox News.

They aren’t really offended. This about tarnishing US history and the white man.

Doane was an explorer who fought Indians.The Indians deserve special consideration but that isn’t what this is about. Communists want us to hate Anerica as you may have noticed from CRT and 1619.

(NEWS RELEASE) Yellowstone's Mount Doane name changes to First Peoples Mountain; Action taken to remove offensive name from America's first national park

