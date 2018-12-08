Yikes! Democrat It Girl O-Cortez Quotes the Constitution

Politico’s Playbook reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was doing a Politico photoshoot at Harvard University when she and a photographer joked about her running for President in 2028.

She already told her mother she wants to be President — no joke!

“You can’t even run for president for another six years,” the photographer said, pointing out that Ocasio-Cortez just turned 29 years old.

That’s when she said the Constitution places an age limit only on men running for President. She threatened to run for President if Republicans don’t pass the Equal Rights Amendment.

If she actually knew anything about the Constitution, she’d know we don’t need that so-called Equal Rights Amendment.

“No, not for a long time. Thank God,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Although we’ve been joking that because the Equal Rights Amendment hasn’t been passed yet, the Constitution technically says he cannot run unless he’s 35. … So what we’ll do is we’ll force the Republican Party to pass the Equal Rights Amendment by threatening to run for president.”

“That is awesome,” the photographer reportedly replied. “All the people who say a literal interpretation of the Constitution is the only thing you should be paying attention to.”

“I will keep vigilance,” Ocasio-Cortez promised. [That’s reassuring to no one ever]

The Constitution says nothing about “he”.

Article II Section I, reads as follows:

No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty five years, and been fourteen Years a resident within the United States.

She is the Norm Cosby of politics and is going to surpass Joe Biden in gaffes before long.

THE QUEEN OF GAFFES COULD HAVE THE LAST LAUGH

In November, Ocasio-Cortez mixed up the three branches of government, stating that, “If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress, uh, rather, all three chambers of government — the presidency, the Senate and the House — in 2020.”

The problem is while conservatives mock her dumbness, she plans to create havoc and contribute to the movement of the country to the hard-left. The youth love her.

She’s dangerous. DNC Chair Tom Perez said she’s the “future of the Democrat Party” and she appears to be.

O-Cortez appears to be all our future unless President Trump can turn it around.