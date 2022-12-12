Yoel Roth Might Bear Some Responsibility for the Gross Twitter Culture

We now might have a clue as to why child porn, and porn in general, were so welcomed on Twitter just by looking at some of Yoel Roth’s tweets.

When did porn and child porn become an acceptable culture anywhere in the US?

The Trust & Safety guy, Yoel Roth, who silenced the President of the United States on Twitter, did not silence these purveyors of pedophilia and other indecencies that children see as they go through Twitter.

The answer might be in his tweets. Anything goes is a terrible idea. At least we should protect the children from a culture they are not ready to handle.

Grindr is a network for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. It has a distinct culture and Yoel Roth hung out there.

It’s a real mystery why child porn was allowed on Twitter for so long. https://t.co/8iDcjIMAsK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 12, 2022

His ideas about what children should see are just off the charts. Check the linked story. With all the staff they had, almost none were working on child safety. For him to be in charge of Trust and Safety is just wrong.

He wrote in his Ph.D. dissertation that minors should have access to hook-up apps like Grindr. After people pointed out that Twitter was plagued by child porn under Roth, his Ph.D. paper was withdrawn from UPenn’s website.

He is perverse, and the Twitter culture he supported was grotesque politically and otherwise.

Related