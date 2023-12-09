You Can Vote to Put Alex Jones Back on X or Not

After Alex Jones sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk considered allowing him back on X. He is vehemently opposed to the things Alex Jones allegedly said about Sandy Hook, but decided if he believes in free speech, he has to consider letting Alex Jones back on.
He’s letting the people decide. You can vote on the link.
Elon Musk puts free speech referendum to the people of X! Alex Jones responds to poll deciding his fate… pic.twitter.com/1uJixBxYdb
— Erika Wulff Jones (@WulffJones) December 9, 2023
Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?
Vox Populi, Vox Dei.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2023
If you say someone can’t say something, no matter how bad it might be, that’s against free speech. Musk says he is pro free speech, but this referendum says differently. You either have free speech or you vote on it! There’s always this phony BS about free speech. Half assed free speech is not free speech!