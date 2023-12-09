You Can Vote to Put Alex Jones Back on X or Not

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

After Alex Jones sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk considered allowing him back on X. He is vehemently opposed to the things Alex Jones allegedly said about Sandy Hook, but decided if he believes in free speech, he has to consider letting Alex Jones back on.

He’s letting the people decide. You can vote on the link.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Papa
Guest
Papa
25 seconds ago

If you say someone can’t say something, no matter how bad it might be, that’s against free speech. Musk says he is pro free speech, but this referendum says differently. You either have free speech or you vote on it! There’s always this phony BS about free speech. Half assed free speech is not free speech!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz