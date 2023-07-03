You Can’t Make This Stuff Up; Biden Secret Burner Phone

by Mark Schwendau

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer and book author of “Clinton Cash” author just revealed acting president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had been paying for a secret global burner phone from AT&T at a cost of some $300 per month.

“We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president,” Schweizer told Fox News’s, Maria Bartiromo. “It was from AT&T; it was $300 a month, and it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world.”

“We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that if they haven’t already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication of how tight the communication was.

And that may be the phone, for example, that the Ukrainian, the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations,” said Schweizer.

Enter conservative journalist John Solomon into this story. Solomon is an award-winning investigative journalist, author, and digital media entrepreneur currently serving as Chief Executive Officer and Editor in Chief of “Just the News.” Previously Solomon worked in key reporting and executive roles at some of America’s most essential journalism institutions; The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, Newsweek, The Daily Beast, and The Hill.

As they say, this is where it gets good!

Solomon took it upon himself to call the phone number in the recently leaked documents of the Hunter Biden burner phone. And guess who picked it up? None other than President Joe Biden himself!

“One of those documents got leaked to me, and it had a cell phone number that Hunter Biden was paying for, so I figured this was my chance. I’ve been trying to get a fair comment from Hunter Biden, so I’m gonna call the cell phone!” Solomon told Real America’s Voice. “So I called the cell phone, and guess who picked up the phone? Joe Biden!”

“Joe Biden! Boy, was he shocked when he got – when he picked up the phone and found out it was me,” Solomon added, “He hung up pretty quickly!“

BURIED EVIDENCE

Just last week, IRS whistleblowers came forward alleging Joe Biden’s DOJ buried evidence of Hunter Biden’s tax crimes and obstructed US Attorney David Weiss from bringing charges. After that, Republican House members began a discussion of impeaching Attorney General Merrick Garland.

According to House Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), Weiss sought to be appointed as a special counsel in the case last year but was denied without explanation.

Also, the IRS sought felony charges against Hunter, sent their recommendations to the Biden DOJ, and they ‘came out as two misdemeanors,’ Byron York tweeted.

According to the IRS whistleblowers, one of whom is Gary Shipley – who came forward weeks ago to reveal his identity, the IRS was notified of potential evidence “in the guest house of former Vice President Biden.” Still, they were rebuffed by US Attorney Lesley Wolf, who said there was “no way” a search warrant “would ever get approved.”

Just last week, another piece of evidence came out where Hunter Biden can be seen in a message to Chinese business associate, Henry Zhao, demanding that they send money as promised.

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” wrote Hunter via WhatsApp on July 30, 2017. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.“

Hunter then warned that “if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

As Peter Schweizer said on Fox Sunday:

“I would just say one other thing, Maria, as it relates to that sort of shakedown phone call with Henry Zhao that we alluded to, Henry Zhao, in 2015, had already sent $5 million to the Bidens. He was the head of a Harvest Investment firm. And what’s interesting is in the correspondence there, Hunter Biden again talks to Zhao in the context of “this is a deal that’s important to my family” involving his father.

Let’s also keep in mind, we fixate on the criminal element of this; we also have to focus on the espionage element of this. Henry Zhao paid $5 million to Hunter Biden from an account that was part of a company he co-owned with the family of the Minister of State Security of China, who’s in charge of the entire spy apparatus. And you see that in every deal that Hunter Biden did in China. These individuals that are sending him money have ties to Chinese intelligence.”

For the Biden family, this has to be like Chinese water torture… drip, drip, drip.

