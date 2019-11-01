You Get to Keep Your Guns! Beto Drops Out

The fake Hispanic Robert Francis O’Rourke who ran on going door-to-door and taking everyone’s AR’s — and who knows what else — has quit the race.

Beto will now skateboard into the sunset.

How anyone could take this person seriously is a mystery. He was a media-creation and never ready for such a venture. The media over-estimated their Democratic candidate, and it’s something they routinely do while pillorying Republicans.

Beto took on Ted Cruz, who is hated by the left, but that — and money — is all he had.

SEVERAL KEY PERSONALITIES WEIGH-IN

BREAKING: Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. That makes it two failed campaigns in one year! 🤣 Let this be a lesson: Running on destroying the Second Amendment and stripping Americans of their firearms is never a good idea. #ByeBeto pic.twitter.com/WtcxDE8hLh — NRA (@NRA) November 1, 2019

Just heard that Beto is dropping out of the Presidential race. In our opinion, he never should’ve been in the race in the first place! pic.twitter.com/R9q1MXVJCa — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 1, 2019

Just think, the next time Beto goes to a library and stands on a table he could be arrested. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 1, 2019

Beto Drops Out Of Race To Spend More Time Taking Guns From His Familyhttps://t.co/pL3zOuK9RS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 1, 2019

THE LEFT WEIGHED-IN TOO

This will not be the last we see of @BetoORourke His courage to address gun violence has and will continue to have a lasting impact on the movement that will not be forgotten. — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) November 1, 2019

I’m proud of @BetoORourke. He’s a genuinely good man with many big ideas to make this country so much better. He courageously fought on guns and so much more. This is such a hard space. He did his best. — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 1, 2019