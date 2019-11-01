You Get to Keep Your Guns! Beto Drops Out

The fake Hispanic Robert Francis O’Rourke who ran on going door-to-door and taking everyone’s AR’s — and who knows what else — has quit the race.
Beto will now skateboard into the sunset.
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019
How anyone could take this person seriously is a mystery. He was a media-creation and never ready for such a venture. The media over-estimated their Democratic candidate, and it’s something they routinely do while pillorying Republicans.
Beto took on Ted Cruz, who is hated by the left, but that — and money — is all he had.
SEVERAL KEY PERSONALITIES WEIGH-IN
BREAKING: Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. That makes it two failed campaigns in one year! 🤣
Let this be a lesson: Running on destroying the Second Amendment and stripping Americans of their firearms is never a good idea. #ByeBeto pic.twitter.com/WtcxDE8hLh
— NRA (@NRA) November 1, 2019
Just heard that Beto is dropping out of the Presidential race. In our opinion, he never should’ve been in the race in the first place! pic.twitter.com/R9q1MXVJCa
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 1, 2019
Just think, the next time Beto goes to a library and stands on a table he could be arrested.
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 1, 2019
Beto Drops Out Of Race To Spend More Time Taking Guns From His Familyhttps://t.co/pL3zOuK9RS
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 1, 2019
THE LEFT WEIGHED-IN TOO
This will not be the last we see of @BetoORourke
His courage to address gun violence has and will continue to have a lasting impact on the movement that will not be forgotten.
— David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) November 1, 2019
I’m proud of @BetoORourke.
He’s a genuinely good man with many big ideas to make this country so much better. He courageously fought on guns and so much more.
This is such a hard space. He did his best.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) November 1, 2019
Yahoo! A few more clowns to go.
Well praise the Lord. Thanks to Robert O’Rourke, who roams the country will full security, we little people get to keep our guns..for now.
Another one bites the dust,,,,who’s up next????
Good riddance!