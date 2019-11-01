You Get to Keep Your Guns! Beto Drops Out

By
M. Dowling
-
4

The fake Hispanic Robert Francis O’Rourke who ran on going door-to-door and taking everyone’s AR’s — and who knows what else — has quit the race.

Beto will now skateboard into the sunset.

How anyone could take this person seriously is a mystery. He was a media-creation and never ready for such a venture. The media over-estimated their Democratic candidate, and it’s something they routinely do while pillorying Republicans.

Beto took on Ted Cruz, who is hated by the left, but that — and money — is all he had.

SEVERAL KEY PERSONALITIES WEIGH-IN

THE LEFT WEIGHED-IN TOO

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

  • Well praise the Lord. Thanks to Robert O’Rourke, who roams the country will full security, we little people get to keep our guns..for now.

    Reply