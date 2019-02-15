You Know How McCabe Described That Coup? He Didn’t Mean That!

Andrew McCabe is back-pedaling as fast as he can on the coup he admitted to on ’60 Minutes’. He now says that his comments about the 25th Amendment were “taken out of context and misrepresented.”

It was fake news!

McCabe says he wasn’t aware of discussions employing the 25th Amendment. Are you confused yet? This comes after he said there was a plan in 2017 including him and Justice Department officials to remove the President from office.

His spokesperson cleaned up after him.

McCabe was fired from the FBI and he the Inspector General for the DOJ confirmed he is a liar.

Scott Pelley said that McCabe shared with him that there were meetings at Justice discussing if the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet could come together to remove the President under the 25th Amendment.

That is a coup d’état, whether briefly discussed or not.

In response, ’60 Minutes’, released the transcript and clips.

This is the transcript they released:

ANDREW MCCABE: Discussion of the 25th Amendment was, was simply Rod raised the issue and discussed it with me in the context of thinking about how many other cabinet officials might support such an effort.

SCOTT PELLEY: Rosenstein was actually openly talking about whether there was a majority of the cabinet who would vote to remove the president.

MCCABE: That’s correct. Counting votes or possible votes.

PELLEY: What seemed to be coursing through the mind of the deputy attorney general was getting rid of the president of the United States–

MCCABE: –Well–

PELLEY: –One way or another.

MCCABE: I can’t confirm that. But what I can say is the deputy attorney general was definitely very concerned about the president, about his capacity and about his intent at that point in time.

PELLEY: How did he bring up the idea of the 25th Amendment to you?

MCCABE: Honestly, I don’t remember. He– it was just another kinda topic that he jumped to in the midst of– of– of a wide-ranging conversation.

PELLEY: Seriously? (LAUGH) Just—

MCCABE : –Yeah–

PELLEY: –Another topic

MCCABE: Yeah.

Pelley had said they didn’t discuss it with Cabinet members and were just “counting noses.” They were “speculating.”

It wasn’t a plan per se, just a discussion of a coup.

The Justice Department also responded and said there was no basis to invoke the 25th and the deputy AG was not in a position to invoke the 25th.

It sure sounds like they were hoping. One thing is certain, they are all quite sleazy and biased. Lindsey Graham wants McCabe to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.