Young Woman’s Suspected Killer Came on a Student Visa

The man accused of murdering University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, 23, has been exposed as a Nigerian man who entered the United States on a student visa, then was able to obtain a green card by marrying an American citizen.

You won’t hear much about this story in the mainstream media since it doesn’t fit the acceptable narrative.

Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, has been charged with murdering Lueck, then burning and burying her body in his backyard. There were hooks to be installed in the secret room where he might have taken her. God knows what he did to her.

The story is horrific. She possibly met the suspect online and was communicating with him for a while. Because of that, the very vile people on social media and even in the media are saying she asked for it.

First of all, we know nothing of how this went down, and secondly, of course, she didn’t deserve this. What a terrible thing to do to her family and friends.

She had just returned from California on the 17th where she attended her grandmother’s funeral. Police said Ajayi and Lueck had been texting the day before Lueck went missing and neighbors reported that Ajayi had created a burn pile in his backyard on June 17 and June 18.

There is another awful story here. The man used a student visa to get into the country. A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Ajayi first entered the U.S. from Nigeria on July 16, 2009, on a student visa, known by federal immigration officials as an F-1 visa. University officials have told the media that Ajayi, though attending the University of Utah between 2009 and 2017, never got a degree.

After remaining in the country on the F-1 visa, Ajayi adjusted his status to become a “lawful permanent resident,” otherwise known as a green card holder, in 2014 after marrying an American citizen.

Sometime after adjusting his immigration status, Ajayi applied to become a naturalized U.S. citizen by claiming he served in the American military between September 30, 2015, and August 20, 2015. However, records show Ajayi never submitted any evidence to support his claim of military service.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Ajayi has no previous criminal history although police did investigate a rape accusation against him in 2014 but did not continue the investigation after the alleged victim told police she did not want to press charges.

Ajayi was only married to his ex-wife between 2011 and 2017 before the two separated and eventually divorced. It was that marriage to his wife that allowed Ajayi to become a green card holder in the U.S.

THE OUTRAGEOUS STUDENT VISA SYSTEM

There is generally NO VETTING of those visas although we don’t know the situation in this university. Colleges give the visas out easily and even sell them. If he was properly vetted, would he have been here to murder the young woman?

it would be good to know if he was vetted. It is as good a time as any to talk about this.

College mills are selling visas to foreign students. These students aren’t vetted in any serious way.

“Visa mills are those marginal educational institutions that provide visas and work permits to foreign students, but little in the way of actual schooling,” according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

It’s not just mills that are a problem. The vetting is almost non-existent in colleges and universities, period.

In 2016, more than 700,000 foreigners overstayed their visas in one year, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The number doesn’t include those who arrived by land. Two of the Sept. 11 hijackers, Satam al-Suqami and Nawaq Alhazmi, had overstayed their visas.

As we’ve been told in the past, about 40 percent of the illegal aliens in the country are people who overstayed their visas. Many come from some dangerous places.

The New York Times reported:

The highest rates of overstays were from countries outside the visa-waiver program. For example, 13 percent of the visitors from Afghanistan overstayed their visas, while nearly 11 percent of those from Iraq overstayed. The highest rates of overstays were from African countries. A quarter of all visitors from Burkina Faso and Djibouti overstayed their tourist or business visa.

Nigeria and China are in the top ten. That’s great about Nigeria with all those terrorists and China with all those Communists. Canada was at the top for overstays, followed by Mexico, Venezuela, the United Kingdom, and Colombia.