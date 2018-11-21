As we reported yesterday, Estonian actress Mareli Miniuitti filed a felony domestic abuse complaint against “creepy porn” lawyer Michael Avenatti. It became public on Tuesday.

To make a long story short, according to her complaint and request for an order of protection, he hit her aggressively with pillows, dragged her through the apartment and into the hallway, then dragged her back into the apartment. He is also alleged to have called her an “Ungrateful F***ing B*tch”. She said he had physically abused her once before, in February.

She presented photos of her purported injuries. Here’s one.

HE’S REALLY ANGRY WITH TMZ

Avenatti said TMZ’s reporting was completely false and he’s asking for all footage from police and from cameras on the building. If he doesn’t get the footage, he wil sue.

We must interject here. Completely false would be him NOT physically abusing his girlfriend, but she claims he did and we always have to believe the woman as that sage Hillary once said.

Avenatti tweeted that Harvey Levin and @ TMZ should be ashamed of themselves. Their “journalism” is nothing of the sort. And other media outlets that reported this info should also be ashamed. TMZ’s story was a hit piece filled with bogus “facts” meant to assist Harvey’s beloved Trump.

The porny lawyer went on a twitter rant over mistakes the tabloid made and accused Harvey Levin/TMZ of trying to help Trump. Prior to that, he claimed conspiracy theorist/journalist Jacob Wohl was trying to frame him.

The man who hopes to run for president in 2020 tweeted to TMZ that they had better retract the story: @ tmz was presented with conclusive evidence yesterday that their story of last week is completely false. If they do not retract the story and issue an apology, they will be sued. Their conduct is outrageous and they need to be held accountable. Trying to help Trump is no excuse.

For TMZ’s part, they just reported the story again, but from the record. There is no retraction yet.

HE’S INNOCENT, IT’S COMPLETELY FALSE

Finally, he tweeted: I thought I was clear about this previously but based on comments, evidently not. The allegations made against me are FALSE. I am innocent and I did not do what I have been accused of doing. I look forward to ALL of the facts and evidence coming to light. I will be vindicated.

The video will exonerate him, he says.

There is nothing more powerful than video evidence. NOTHING! I will be fully exonerated. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 20, 2018

You will be happy to know he is still on track to become your President in 2020.