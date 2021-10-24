Your Replacements, America! Let’s Go, Brandon

By
M. Dowling
-
1

These are the people the Left wants as your replacements. Joe Biden drove near this area once more than a decade ago, Jen Psaki says.

This is a disgrace and the blame falls squarely on the Biden cabal. They hate this country and you. Watch and check out the next clip and message from Rep. McCarthy:

Democrats are trying to put mass amnesty (and quick citizenship) in their bill so we become a one party dictatorship.


1 COMMENT

  1. I fart in the direction of the faculty lounge with a cheek rippling blast of vile flatulence, may it linger for an extended period.

