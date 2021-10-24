Your Replacements, America! Let’s Go, Brandon

















These are the people the Left wants as your replacements. Joe Biden drove near this area once more than a decade ago, Jen Psaki says.

This is a disgrace and the blame falls squarely on the Biden cabal. They hate this country and you. Watch and check out the next clip and message from Rep. McCarthy:

.@GriffJenkins is in Tapachula and is tracking this new migrant caravan heading to the US. Be sure to follow him for updates. Yesterday, the migrants forced their way through a blockade of Mexican security forces…though it didn’t look like they were offering much resistance. https://t.co/0LVX6B89Mh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 24, 2021

Democrats are trying to put mass amnesty (and quick citizenship) in their bill so we become a one party dictatorship.

I just sent an urgent letter to President Biden warning against Democrats’ plans to include mass amnesty in their socialist spending bill. Biden’s amnesty would only make the already unprecedented border crisis worse – putting American families at risk. pic.twitter.com/3dFV7QUhw2 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 23, 2021

Hundreds of small children are walking or being carried in this caravan moving north through Mexico— Miles and miles in heat and humidity— The goal for the majority of these migrants is to get to the U.S. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/Mc9JvE8f9A — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 23, 2021

