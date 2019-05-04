You’re more likely to own a chicken as a pet than watch CNN in Primetime

When chickens as pets outnumber CNN viewers!

Newsbusters’ Rich Noyes reported Friday on the many things that outnumber CNN viewers. The network just came in the big loser in the TV ratings, especially during primetime. They can’t even beat conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow. They had only 767,000 primetime viewers in April.

Maybe they should stop lying.

As it turns out, CNN’s viewers are even fewer than the number of prostitutes in the U.S. which, he noted, is approximately one million according to Wikipedia. By that calculation, there are 240,000 more people professionally employed as “sex workers” than there are CNN viewers.

CNN is in 15th place in Cable ratings. HGTV is in 4th place, the Hallmark Channel in 9th and the Food Network in 14th place.

CNN lost a lot of viewers because they put all their eggs in the collusion basket. The number of fewer viewers on CNN in the past year is “more than the populations of Richmond, Virginia (227,032), Baton Rouge, Louisiana (225,374) or Des Moines, Iowa (217,521),” Noyes continued while noting that the “remaining 767,000 viewers could all comfortably fit in Jefferson County, Kentucky (current population 771,158).”

More households keep chickens and other poultry birds as pets (1,020,000) than tune in to CNN’s primetime shows, according to a survey from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

CNN isn’t doing very well lately… Full report here –> https://t.co/ZMli2Rs3Mo pic.twitter.com/RFV80tipBA — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 4, 2019

The truth is that chickens are more entertaining and informative than CNN.