YouTube Fascists Go Scorched Earth on Crowder & Thousands More

YouTube is now demonetizing Steven Crowder, a day after saying he didn’t break any rules. YouTube announced yesterday that it had decided not to ban Steven Crowder’s account from their platform after VOX employee Carlos Manza lodged a complaint against Crowder for alleged homophobia. Instead, they suspended Crowder from earning money from his channel:

A message about YouTube and the #VoxAdpocalypse pic.twitter.com/B5RL5O1bvy — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 5, 2019

YouTube claims they came to this decision because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies.

Crowder said he just spoke to YouTube and confirmed it: Just spoke with YouTube. Confirmed, the second Apocalypse IS here and they’re coming for you. More details to follow. Stay tuned.

Crowder was making thousands off his YouTube channel.

If they really felt the need to suspend his income, why didn’t they suspend Maza’s? Maza makes vile, hateful comments about everyone else. He’s a hard-left Media Matters activist.

As for the names Crowder called Maza in the way of joking, they are harsh, but they are also the names Maza calls himself.

This is the complaint from the Soros drone. He put all the clips together to make it look worse:

Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video “debunking” Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity. Here’s a sample: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

THEY ARE COMING FOR EVERYONE ON THE RIGHT

Independent reporter Tim Pool said it’s not only Steven Crowder who has been stripped of monetization — a lot of other unrelated journalists have been as well. He added that Carlos Maza and Vox have just gone scorched earth on ALL Youtubers and Independent Journalists.

Pool thinks they are attacking other independent creaters to get at Crowder.

Pool tweeted, # VoxAdpocalypse brought to you by a violent authoritarian [Carlos Maza] who wants to destroy the livelihoods of smaller creators and independent journalists to win a personal spat with a comedian.

I’m not sure the Sentinel agrees with that although Pool might know more than we know. It seems to us that it’s more about Maza wanting to silence the right, especially before 2020.

Maza even admitted his goal is to silence the right [and probably anyone who is competing with the dying media].

Vox is very hard-left, and we should all be very concerned.

Scorched Earth. The Sociopaths at the dying media are taking everyone out. https://t.co/r9c9pig9rJ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 5, 2019

The NY Times reported that YouTube will remove thousands of white supremacist and Nazi sites. We doubt the sites are white supremacist and Nazi sites.

“@YouTube announced plans on Wednesday to remove thousands of videos and channels that advocate neo-Nazism, white supremacy and other bigoted ideologies” Have a feeling “other bigoted ideologies” will include Christianity but not communism. https://t.co/6IZ6NJgwfc — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 5, 2019

Vox smells blood in the water and is now running with it.

Multiple far-left Vox activists are now attacking YouTube for demonetizing Steven Crowder’s YouTube channel They claim it’s worse than doing nothing because it avoids “taking real action” This is why you never give up an inch of your freedoms on guns, free speech, privacy, etc pic.twitter.com/ZeLlngZ3Oh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 5, 2019

The fascists won’t stop until we are all silenced. The purge has begun.

YouTube demonetized my channel right after taking down videos *condemning* anti-Jewish hatred by whites & Muslims! I always tell people to stop hating & blaming. @YouTubeTeam, you made an error. Do the right thing & reinstate my channel privileges/features immediately. pic.twitter.com/1jL4QNqgi9 — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) June 5, 2019

And another one bites the dust#VoxAdpocalypse https://t.co/qGu8hpYgWd — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 5, 2019

#VoxAdpocalypse Now taking out history channels because history is racist too https://t.co/rbBHxhYMr6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 5, 2019

Send a special thank you to Vox and Carlos Maza. The purge has just begun and legit journalists are getting stripped https://t.co/tQSRNr9Rbl — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 5, 2019