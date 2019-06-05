YouTube Fascists Go Scorched Earth on Crowder & Thousands More

By
S.Noble
-
0
YouTube is now demonetizing Steven Crowder, a day after saying he didn’t break any rules. YouTube announced yesterday that it had decided not to ban Steven Crowder’s account from their platform after VOX employee Carlos Manza lodged a complaint against Crowder for alleged homophobia. Instead, they suspended Crowder from earning money from his channel:

YouTube claims they came to this decision because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies.

Crowder said he just spoke to YouTube and confirmed it: Just spoke with YouTube. Confirmed, the second Apocalypse IS here and they’re coming for you. More details to follow. Stay tuned.

Crowder was making thousands off his YouTube channel.

If they really felt the need to suspend his income, why didn’t they suspend Maza’s? Maza makes vile, hateful comments about everyone else. He’s a hard-left Media Matters activist.

As for the names Crowder called Maza in the way of joking, they are harsh, but they are also the names Maza calls himself.

This is the complaint from the Soros drone. He put all the clips together to make it look worse:

THEY ARE COMING FOR EVERYONE ON THE RIGHT

Independent reporter Tim Pool said it’s not only Steven Crowder who has been stripped of monetization —  a lot of other unrelated journalists have been as well. He added that Carlos Maza and Vox have just gone scorched earth on ALL Youtubers and Independent Journalists.

Pool thinks they are attacking other independent creaters to get at Crowder.

Pool tweeted,  brought to you by a violent authoritarian [Carlos Maza] who wants to destroy the livelihoods of smaller creators and independent journalists to win a personal spat with a comedian.

I’m not sure the Sentinel agrees with that although Pool might know more than we know. It seems to us that it’s more about Maza wanting to silence the right, especially before 2020.

Maza even admitted his goal is to silence the right [and probably anyone who is competing with the dying media].

Vox is very hard-left, and we should all be very concerned.

The NY Times reported that YouTube will remove thousands of white supremacist and Nazi sites. We doubt the sites are white supremacist and Nazi sites.

Vox smells blood in the water and is now running with it.

The fascists won’t stop until we are all silenced. The purge has begun.

Leave a Reply