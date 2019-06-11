YouTube’s New Censorship Policy Causing Problems for Top Universities

MIT and other top universities in the nation can’t access videos on controversial topics on YouTube, even if it’s historical information. YouTube’s new censorship policy is banning history, including Nazi history, Sandy Hook, the Holocaust, and on and on.

Censorship has consequences.

YouTube is deleting thousands of channels with videos of Nazi history. But now multiple teachers are complaining that videos uploaded to educate people have been deleted. https://t.co/5EwezoBwGd — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) June 7, 2019

History professors find their videos have been deleted and some carry warnings so as not to offend any snowflakes.

The Daily Collegian said: Ideas must be exchanged freely in order for society to progress. YouTube needs to balance acting as a platform for this free exchange and preventing this platform from being abused. In this effort, their new policies have ended up silencing smaller voices, making it more difficult to build up grassroots support for political movements.

YOUTUBE’s new censorship policy is designed to reduce the audience for videos deemed to be “inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.”

If that is the new First Amendment guideline, we don’t have a First Amendment.

LIMBO VIDEOS

Even if the video is not objectionable, hateful, pornographic or violent enough to be banned, they will be put into a “limited state,” to suffer anonymity in their hard-to-find abyss.

One prominent video-maker slammed the new scheme and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange described the measures as “economic censorship”.

YouTube actually says it’s a way to maintain free speech without wholesale banning.

None of these videos will be embeddable on websites and they won’t be easily published on social media using share buttons. Also, users will not be able to comment on them. Plus, they won’t be eligible for monetization.

YouTube can no longer be trusted but there are other video platforms like Rumble, Daily Motion, Vimeo, and so on.