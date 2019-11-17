Yovanovitch’s U.S. Embassy Meddled in Ukraine’s Affairs

John Solomon was told in March that Ukrainian officials, particularly the country’s prosecutors, saw Marie Yovanovitch as the embodiment of an activist in the U.S. embassy in Kiev. The Trump-aligned diplomat in Ukraine said she ruffled feathers by meddling in internal law enforcement cases inside the country.

She called for the firing of one of the prosecutors aligned with the incumbent president.

His sources told him specifically that the U.S. embassy had pressured the Ukraine prosecutors in 2016 to drop or avoid pursuing several cases, including one involving the Soros-backed AntiCorruption Action Centre and two cases involving Ukraine officials who criticized Donald Trump and his campaign.

She is not supposed to do that. The Geneva Convention strictly mandates that foreign diplomats “have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State” that hosts them. You can read the convention’s rules here.

Since Soros spent millions trying to elect Hillary Clinton and defeat Donald Trump in 2016, Solomon asked whether a State Department that is supposed to be politically neutral should be in joint business with a partisan figure’s nonprofit entity.

“State officials confirmed that Soros’ foundation and the U.S. embassy jointly funded the AntiCorruption Action Centre and that Soros’ vocal role in Ukraine as an anti-corruption voice afforded him unique access to the State Department. That was true in 2016. The organization had access to the top official on Ukraine policy, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (That access was confirmed in documents later released under FOIA to Citizens United.),” Solomon’s report states.

According to the report by Solomon, “Soros’ representatives separately confirmed to Solomon that the Anti-Corruption Action Centre was the leading tip of the spear for a strategy Team Soros devised in 2014 to fight corruption in Ukraine and that might open the door for his possible business investment of $1 billion. You can read the Ukraine strategy document here and Soros’ plan to invest $1 billion in Ukraine here.”

There was a corruption case against them until the prosecutor was fired and the case was later dropped.

CONFIRMATION

George Kent, the embassy’s charge d’affaires in 2016 and now a deputy assistant secretary of state, confirmed in impeachment testimony that he personally signed the April 2016 letter demanding Ukraine drop the case against the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Solomon’s story goes into detail about the case against Soros being dropped and the attacks on him and his reporting based on what turned out to be false claims that one of his key sources recanted.

“As the story of the U.S. embassy’s pressure spread, a new controversy erupted,” Solomon wrote. “A Ukrainian news outlet claimed Lutsenko recanted his claim about the “do-not-prosecute” list. I called Lutsenko and he denied recanting or even changing his story. He gave me this very detailed response standing by his statements. “