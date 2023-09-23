Zelensky Asks Satanic Sprit Cooking Artist to Be an Ambassador

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Marina Abramović, the performance artist, to be an ambassador for Ukraine. Abramovic, 76, is a peddler of Satanic spirit cooking “art.” He wants her to rebuild schools. Do parents in Ukraine want a Satanic spirit cook in charge of schools? I doubt it.

It really shouldn’t be surprising that he has chosen such a controversial person. Zelensky, after all, is a “comic” who plays the piano with his penis and has recruited the Nazi Azovs into the army.

Her art is carving up human-looking creations or serving food on naked bodies…spirit cooking. She’s a world-famous artist. This is what sells as art these days, and it likely reflects the downward turn of our Western society or at least the upper crust of our society.

We can’t post much of her “art” on our website. Just google ‘Marina Abramovic spirit cooking’ and decide for yourself.

BREAKING: President Zelenskyy has requested for Marina Abramović to be ambassador for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JK9XyWxSM3 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 22, 2023

Abramovic said she’s not a Satanist. She’s an artist.

One hint , the woman is Marina Abramovic very famous artist and organiser of Spirit Cooking dinners. pic.twitter.com/vLeCQoh0hT — Ken a dit (@michel_235711) August 9, 2023

