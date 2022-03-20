Zelensky Warns of WWIII, Bans All Political Parties But His Own

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is aware that his nation could start World War III. He seems to embrace that, but do Americans? He also banned all political parties in his alleged democracy but his own.

“I’m ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years, and I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war … If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war.”

During a Sunday interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky warned of the possibility of a third world war happening if negotiations fail to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Watch:
Ukrainians vow to fight to the death, which means we will likely see WWII.

HE BANNED ALL POLITICAL PARTIES BUT HIS OWN

Ukrainian President Zelensky banned the activities of all political parties except his own. He banned eleven political parties. This will continue for the duration of martial law in the country.

Zelensky made certain to include his biggest opposition party. He indicated that they are all pro-Russia, The Washington Post reported.

THEY’RE ALL PRO-RUSSIA?

The Opposition Platform for Life, which is Ukraine’s biggest opposition party, is led by Viktor Medvedchuka, pro-Russia oligarch linked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, The Guardian reported.


  1. Klaus ordered it?
    Just found a picture of Zelensky sitting on a WEF stage with Dr. Evil.
    Will Brandon follow suit and ban the Grand Old Politburo?
    Not needed, since they are Fellow Travelers.

