Zelensky Warns of WWIII, Bans All Political Parties But His Own

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is aware that his nation could start World War III. He seems to embrace that, but do Americans? He also banned all political parties in his alleged democracy but his own.

“I’m ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years, and I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war … If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war.”

During a Sunday interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky warned of the possibility of a third world war happening if negotiations fail to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years, and I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war … If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war." — Pres. Zelenskyy, via translator, to CNN's @FareedZakaria

Ukrainians vow to fight to the death, which means we will likely see WWII.

#UkraineUnderAttack Vitaly Kim, governor of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, says Ukrainians will fight for their country “to the victory or to the death.”

pic.twitter.com/QXUNv0IiCB — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 18, 2022

HE BANNED ALL POLITICAL PARTIES BUT HIS OWN

Ukrainian President Zelensky banned the activities of all political parties except his own. He banned eleven political parties. This will continue for the duration of martial law in the country.

Zelensky made certain to include his biggest opposition party. He indicated that they are all pro-Russia, The Washington Post reported.

Zelensky banned all opposition parties in the country, making himself its de facto dictator. Liberalism indeed. https://t.co/Oq0B0DIUqI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2022

THEY’RE ALL PRO-RUSSIA?

The Opposition Platform for Life, which is Ukraine’s biggest opposition party, is led by Viktor Medvedchuka, pro-Russia oligarch linked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, The Guardian reported.

