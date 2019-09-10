Zulfat Suara Is Running for Nashville’s Metro Council

Nigerian-born Zulfat Suara will proceed to a runoff election for Nashville’s Metro Council. The runoff will take place on September 12, 2019.

Zulfat Suara is the Chair of the American Muslim Advisory Council of Tennessee (AMAC). AMAC, a statewide organization founded shortly after an anti-sharia bill was introduced in the state legislature in 2011.

In a recent interview (see below), Suara laughed off the concerns about sharia law, even though it is in direct opposition to our Constitution. She supports sharia in the USA.

Describing sharia, Suara only mentioned the most innocent of rules. When she explains where it came from in the clip below, she references the Bible and compares it to Canon Law for Catholics. The interviewer knew nothing and couldn’t ask a decent question. She was enabling her, not getting information, possibly out of political correctness.

If you criticize her views on sharia, you’re far-right, a hater and a racist, according to her supporters.

Yet, Sharia and the U.S. Constitution cannot co-exist. She claims she wants a Nashville for all, but what she wants is sharia acceptance and perhaps dominance.

She has anti-American, anti-Semitic friends:

The infiltrators are patient. Mohammed said, “They plot and scheme against you [Mohammed], and I plot and scheme against them. Therefore, deal calmly with the Kafirs [infidels] and leave them alone for a while.” (Koran 86:15) Sharia and radical Islam grow by stealth. Turkey was once Christian, but stealth jihad gradually took over.

