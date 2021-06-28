Barr tries to rehab by pandering to Dem Jon Karl at The Atlantic



















Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in a new interview that the Justice Department always knew Trump’s claims of election fraud were “bullsh*t.” ~ Axios

Bill Barr sabotaged the Trump Administration. He made enemies of the Right and Left. So what does he do? He panders to Democrats and interviews with Jon Karl at the Atlantic.

Mitch McConnell wanted Barr to speak out. Shocker!

“Barr told me that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell had been urging him to speak out since mid-November. Publicly, McConnell had said nothing to criticize Trump’s allegations, but he told Barr that Trump’s claims were damaging to the country and to the Republican Party. Trump’s refusal to concede was complicating McConnell’s efforts to ensure that the GOP won the two runoff elections in Georgia scheduled for January 5.”

He allegedly launched an investigation into the election (half-hearted at best) but he had a predetermined conclusion.

“But Barr told me he had already concluded that it was highly unlikely that evidence existed that would tip the scales in the election. He had expected Trump to lose and therefore was not surprised by the outcome. He also knew that at some point, Trump was going to confront him about the allegations, and he wanted to be able to say that he had looked into them and that they were unfounded. So, in addition to giving prosecutors approval to open investigations into clear and credible allegations of substantial fraud, Barr began his own, unofficial inquiry into the major claims that the president and his allies were making.”

It was all “bullshit” to him.

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” Barr told me. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

If he’s trying to fix his image, this won’t do it.

This is the man who did nothing about the coup, let Democrats walk all over Trump, and said himself that mail-in balloting was likely corrupt.

