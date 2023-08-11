The Appointment of David Weiss as Special Counsel Is Illegal

The appointment of Delaware US Attorney David Weiss as Special Counsel on the Hunter Biden corruption case is illegal under statute 600.3. A person in government cannot serve as special counsel.

Therefore, arrest Merrick Garland for breaking the law. Do something, GOP.

JUST IN: Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in Hunter Biden investigation appears to be ILLEGAL per statue 600.3 which states “The special counsel shall be selected from OUTSIDE the United States Government”.. DEVELOPING.. pic.twitter.com/QLgFmRNfHR — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 11, 2023

OTHER ISSUES

David Weiss is the person who gave Hunter a sweetheart deal.

He is the one who let the statute of limitations run out on Burisma.

As Special Counsel, he can stifle the House investigation.

The Special Counsel can also apply to any court to adjudicate this case.

David Weiss also won’t have to testify before Congress.

And as Andy McCarthy said, there was no reason to appoint a Special Counsel.

🚨Andy McCarthy SLAMS the appointment of a David Weiss as a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden: "This is a SHAM…This is the Biden Justice Department's vehicle for maintaining control of an investigation they're not pursuing." pic.twitter.com/SICYjeDKKY — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 11, 2023

Let’s not forget the IRS whistleblowers.

Two whistleblowers, Joseph Ziegler, and Gary Shapley, claimed the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) interfered in the criminal investigation into Hunter. According to their testimony, the DOJ frequently delayed proceedings, lacked transparency, and defended Hunter against tax liability claims despite clear evidence.

They alleged that the DOJ gave preferential treatment to Hunter Biden and attempts by David Weiss to charge Hunter were stifled. There was a DOJ campaign to “delay, divulge, and deny. It kept the case in limbo.

BREAKING: The identity of ‘Whistleblower X’ who claims that Hunter Biden should have been charged with a tax felony has been identified as Joseph Ziegler, a gay Democrat who worked in the IRS investigative division for over a decade. In his opening statement, Ziegler accuses the… pic.twitter.com/ypetx97VX0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2023

Related