60 Minutes to Mislead the Public by Painting Ray Epps as a Victim

by Mark Schwendau

Today, this Sunday evening, the “60 Minutes” news magazine show is to air an episode called “Who is Ray Epps?” where they will attempt to portray him as a victim of the January 6th protest turned riot at the Capitol. This move leaves many real journalists scratching their heads and asking, “Why?”

What 60 Minutes will tell you is Epps is a former Marine, Oath Keeper, and supposed Trump supporter. They will not address and explain how he was caught on video as a provocateur and has avoided prosecution. In contrast, others remained in the Washington, D.C. jail living in deplorable conditions and being denied their fundamental human rights.

The story will prove to be propaganda and far less interesting than the motivation behind its production and airing. Tucker Carlson painted Epps in a new light on Monday, March 6, when a clip from the 44,000 hours of the video aired on his show. Epps actively engaged in the riot pushing a sign and/or police barricade into police lines. This destroyed the socialist Democrats’ narrative that he was a simple, peaceful protester only using the power of his words protected by his First Amendment right to free speech.

Others argue it is against the law to yell “Fire!” in a darkened movie theater when there is no fire, just as it is illegal to cry, “We need to go into the Capitol!”, during a peaceful protest.

Many believe Epps was a paid Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employee or a nefarious actor of some three-letter government agency. Officials have stonewalled any efforts to root out Epps’ role in the January 6 riot or his motivation. Those who have previously tracked him down near his home in Arizona have been accused of stalking or harassing him.

The other interesting aspect of what 60 Minutes is about to do is to throw shade at the alternative online news source Revolver. Revolver did some outstanding REAL NEWS pieces dating back to October of 2021, with their first one titled Meet Ray Epps: The Fed-Protected Provocateur Who Appears to Have Led the Very First 1/6 Attack on the US Capitol.

The three articles I reviewed of that publication were all chock-full of facts and documentation, unlike the fluff pieces 60 Minutes is so famous for another one most likely to air on Ray Epps this evening.

This scenario so outraged the writer of the Revolver article to post to Twitter:

60 minutes was too chickenshit to interview me to get the other side of the story Think of that, with all the home court advantages of splicing, dicing, b-roll, etc. they STILL were too scared to have me on to defend Revolver’s work on Epps That’s how weak their case is. New… https://t.co/1SdeeV1BTy — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) April 21, 2023

OPINION:

The Biden bias brigade needs to be stopped dead in its tracks, as it is dangerous to our national security. From my vantage point is Nazi-style propaganda, if not simple misinformation of today’s age.

I would respectfully suggest that the Bud Light Boycott worked out so well that perhaps it is time we target television broadcasts like this one that’s about to go down using the same tactic. I notice one of the commercial sponsors is Pfizer which should make the idea of such a boycott very easy.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

