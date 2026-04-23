A Few Famous People Who Love the SPLC Hate Group

SPLC heavily funded neo-Nazi and KKK groups so they would become more violent and more powerful. The SPLC claims they were informants. However, instead of just putting staff in there to spy, they funded leaders, provided transportation, and grew the violent, racist groups on the far-right, according to the FBI.

SPLC also didn’t act as a nonprofit in our opinion. Fake nonprofits have to be eliminated.

As Scott Adams had said, “You can’t trust anybody who gets paid by the amount of hate they identify.” Naturally, George Soros is a donor.

According to Andrew Kolvet, four days after SPLC claimed TPUSA was a hate group, Charlie Kirk was murdered. Coincidentally, Tyler Robinson said, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

SPLC was always an anti-right hate group, and we don’t mean Nazis or KKK when we say “right”. We hate them too. We mean normal conservatives and Republicans. SPLC doesn’t like Christians either.

SPLC Employees of the Month

Allegedly, two weeks after the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, these people became their donors of the month: George and Amal Clooney: $1,000,000, Apple /Tim Cook: $1,000,000, JPMorgan Chase: $500,000 (to SPLC, split from $1 million total with ADL), and MGM Resorts: $1,000,000.

The SPLC went from 65 million in donations to 130 million. [Amal Clooney wrote the Muslim Brotherhood’s constitution.]