Active Shooter Near Athol, Idaho: Multiple Firefighters Shot in an Ambush

M Dowling
In Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, a man or men started a fire, and waited for firefighters to arrive so he could shoot them.

Early reports ay nine firefighters and two police officers were injured. There might be other victims up on the hill.

It’s utter madness.


