Active Shooter Near Athol, Idaho: Multiple Firefighters Shot in an Ambush

In Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, a man or men started a fire, and waited for firefighters to arrive so he could shoot them.
Early reports ay nine firefighters and two police officers were injured. There might be other victims up on the hill.
It’s utter madness.
BREAKING
Scanner audio from Kootenai County Fire confirm multiple firefighters have been shot, and the fire was intentionally set to draw them into an ambush. https://t.co/DtSyboXpLH pic.twitter.com/kQUm5fyGMz
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 29, 2025
BREAKING
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office in Northern Idaho reporting an active shooter incident.
Fire department says multiple firefighters shot and injured while responding to incident in Coeur d’Alene pic.twitter.com/xBmjJSAwYn
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 29, 2025
BREAKING UPDATE: Early reports indicate as many as 9 firefighters and 2 cops have been injured after being ambushed near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Massive emergency response underway with unconfirmed reports of multiple shooters. https://t.co/cw7myIYgwH pic.twitter.com/epQAW3MDpV
— Ready Breaking (@Ready_Breaking) June 29, 2025
Listen live to radio traffic as firefighters in Couer D’Alene Idaho are lured in and then ambushed by an active shooter. Multiple firefighters shot scene is still active. #Breaking news. pic.twitter.com/vTe1utK7B9
— Tyler Anderson, MD (@DoctorTyMD) June 29, 2025
