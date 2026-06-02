All the Right People Hate Trump’s Choice for DNI

Steve Bannon said Mr. Pulte is a middle finger to Republicans in the Senate. The Senate won’t codify Trump’s agenda, so he might as well do this. Pulte is known to be a fearless fighter. The deep state will be very opposed to Mr. Pulte, who was running housing before this.

Trump wants action. Pulte does clean-up operations, and time is running out.

Tom Bevan explains how this will work since Pulte would never be confirmed:

“Bill Pulte could never be confirmed. But according to the FVRA, he can be on the job for 210 days. If Trump submits a nomination for DNI, Pulte can remain in the job the entire time the nomination is pending. If the nomination fails, Pulte’s 210-day clock starts over.”

BANNON: President Trump appointing William “Bill” Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence is: – A middle finger to Republican members of the Senate – An “F U” to the deep state – A wake-up call to the White House staff pic.twitter.com/k6P4ZnuZV0 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 2, 2026

Pulte must be a good choice. Look who’s aggressively opposed:

Breaking news: Donald Trump’s pick for Acting DNI, Bill Pulte, is dangerously unqualified for the role. This move threatens the independence of our intelligence community and the safety of all Americans. pic.twitter.com/UT9TVudy0I — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 2, 2026

Pulte annoys and angers all the right people.