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Home Home All the Right People Hate Trump’s Choice for DNI

All the Right People Hate Trump’s Choice for DNI

By
M Dowling
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0
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Bill Pulte’s profile has been updated. Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Steve Bannon said Mr. Pulte is a middle finger to Republicans in the Senate. The Senate won’t codify Trump’s agenda, so he might as well do this. Pulte is known to be a fearless fighter. The deep state will be very opposed to Mr. Pulte, who was running housing before this.

Trump wants action. Pulte does clean-up operations, and time is running out.

Tom Bevan explains how this will work since Pulte would never be confirmed:

“Bill Pulte could never be confirmed. But according to the FVRA, he can be on the job for 210 days. If Trump submits a nomination for DNI, Pulte can remain in the job the entire time the nomination is pending. If the nomination fails, Pulte’s 210-day clock starts over.”

Pulte must be a good choice. Look who’s aggressively opposed:

Pulte annoys and angers all the right people.

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