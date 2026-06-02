All the Right People Hate Trump’s Choice for DNI

Steve Bannon said Mr. Pulte is a middle finger to Republicans in the Senate. The Senate won’t codify Trump’s agenda, so he might as well do this. Pulte is known to be a fearless fighter. The deep state will be very opposed to Mr. Pulte, who was running housing before this.
Trump wants action. Pulte does clean-up operations, and time is running out.
Tom Bevan explains how this will work since Pulte would never be confirmed:
“Bill Pulte could never be confirmed. But according to the FVRA, he can be on the job for 210 days. If Trump submits a nomination for DNI, Pulte can remain in the job the entire time the nomination is pending. If the nomination fails, Pulte’s 210-day clock starts over.”
BANNON: President Trump appointing William “Bill” Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence is:
– A middle finger to Republican members of the Senate
– An “F U” to the deep state
– A wake-up call to the White House staff pic.twitter.com/k6P4ZnuZV0
— Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 2, 2026
Pulte must be a good choice. Look who’s aggressively opposed:
Breaking news: Donald Trump’s pick for Acting DNI, Bill Pulte, is dangerously unqualified for the role.
This move threatens the independence of our intelligence community and the safety of all Americans. pic.twitter.com/UT9TVudy0I
— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 2, 2026
Pulte annoys and angers all the right people.
Just know that Trump made the right call appointing Bill Pulte, especially watching clowns like this throw complete meltdowns over it. pic.twitter.com/esnzeqmnW6
— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 2, 2026