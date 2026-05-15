Ana Kasparian Deceives the Public on Massie and Gallrein

Progressive socialist Ana Kasparian, who co-hosts with Cenk Uyghur, supports Thomas Massie. She was on back-to-being-a-Democrat Megyn Kelly’s show to say she hoped that Massie would win or our country wouldn’t be a democracy. Gallrein has Republican Jewish support, and that is apparently forbidden.

Kasparian falsely claims in the clip below that Ed Gallrein gets most of his money from out-of-state. The opposite is true. The top donor state for Ed Gallrein is Kentucky.

If you look up Massie’s contributors, he received a lot more money, and most of his donations came from out of state. He indeed received many small donations, but they were still out of state. Massie’s top donor state is California. Massie has millions more to spend than Ed Gallrein.

Massie supports Republicans on small issues but not on big ones. Gallrein is a true conservative.

Kasparian doesn’t like Israel, so she will support anyone who seems to hate Israel.

.@AnaKasparian says that Thomas Massie losing would be a slap in the face to all Americans: “What this communicates to us is that our elections and so-called democracy isn’t real… A lobby that is far more concerned with a foreign country has more power than ordinary… pic.twitter.com/tUXRqt01Df — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 15, 2026



Kasparian will always go with anyone who doesn’t appear to like Jews or Israel. I know you can dislike Israel’s politics and not be antisemitic, but she goes very far in her condemnation.

In February, she wrote the following:

Kasparian initially posted on X praising right-wing broadcaster Tucker Carlson for not wanting to go to war with Iran on Israel’s behalf. Following an argument in replies, Kasparian was accused of being an antisemite and lashed out at her accusers, saying, “Hey, b****, the goyim are waking the f*** up. Deal with it.

“Israel is evil, genocidal, and has destroyed our country,” the affirmation accused.

Israel is “about to drag us into another war, and all we hear from Israelis and their braindead supporters is ‘ANTISEMITE’ if you disagree with Israel’s agenda,” she continued.

Among his other supporters are Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ro Khanna.