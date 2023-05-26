Antifa Loots Target as a New Target Rap Song Hits the Internet

In addition to partnering with a Satanist clothing and gear designer, Target partners with an organization that pushes to change children’s genders WITHOUT parental permission. Target is more deserving of destruction than Budweiser.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) announced Thursday that it had divested its holdings in the retail giant and added the company to its “Refuse to Buy” list, citing the company’s “woke” agenda.

The Target boycott could dwarf Bud Light. It has taken off. Target is getting it from both sides now. Antifa looted the store in the first tweet to punish them for moving their child-indoctrination clothing and gear to the back of the store.

BREAKING Leftist activists loot Target to protest right-wing boycott of Target pic.twitter.com/WTXvv68b8o — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) May 26, 2023

Black people are unfairly lumped in with extreme trans people as if they were conjoined twins, and I don’t know why. It’s not their gig.

Austine, in the next tweet, wants no part of it. A lot of black people are religious Christians. I love her.

We have a rap song too!

There is now a rap song about the Target Boycott It’s not just an online movement anymore – it’s fully enmeshed in culture And Target’s stock price is at its lowest point in a year and falling fast When will these Woke companies learn? LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE https://t.co/4CaMJW9wHQ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 26, 2023

Benny Johnson says Target stock is collapsing.

“Target stock has just COLLAPSED to its lowest trading value in a YEAR with no end in sight. For the first time in my life, common sense Americans are standing up for themselves and committing to ACTION. We are the majority. We are winning. We’re just getting started.”

Target stock is facing a crisis, and Kohl’s spikes on Friday. The two stores are similar. Maybe Target customers went to Kohl’s.

How the Left thinks is mind-boggling.

Please tell me what the H**** is wrong with this woman? It’s crazy. She’s making her child into a nonbinary. The child is going to need a lot of therapy.

Her other quest is harassing government officials in Tennessee about gun control. Most don’t know she herself owns guns and is a Canadian. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) May 26, 2023

The welfare of children should never be compromised, but people have allowed it to happen. The reaction to Woke Bud Light and Target are two examples of people being fed up – it’s coming from both sides of the political aisle for different reasons. These companies would be better off appeasing the Right because there is no satisfying the Left.

As for Bud…

I hope Bud does come back. I wouldn’t want them to go out of business. Many or all franchises have nothing to do with the decisions made in the executive suite. They do, however, need to get the message.

Bud Light sponsors Cincinnati Pride Parade after Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Bud will forever be known as gender fluid. No dude in any bar is ever going to be caught dead drinking that stuff. pic.twitter.com/sAvzpdmu0i — KevSanders (@KevSanderz) May 26, 2023

Budweiser created a new ad – they’ve enlisted Harley Davidson to resurrect their image. The patriotic Clydesdale trekking through the country did nothing, and I doubt the free beer will work. Maybe Harley can do it. If not, Target might take the heat off.

Budweiser just came out with a new advertisement with Harley Davidson. Anheuser-Busch wants you to know that they’re SUPER MANLY now. Desperation mode. pic.twitter.com/fco8TCvv1Y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2023

Related