DHS Grantee Compares GOP, Conservatives, Christians to Nazis

The Media Research Center (MRC) uncovered documents showing that your taxpayer money for anti-terrorism efforts targeted ‘terrorists.’ Biden’s Department of Homeland Security used a $40 million grant program to target CONSERVATIVE organizations and media – everyday Americans.

The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program (TVTP) was established by the DHS in 2011 to combat Al Qaeda. It was expanded to include political opponents.

You might consider this as an example of the weaponization of government. I don’t want to sound extreme, but one of the sites they hit was Breitbart. Breitbart is far more accurate than the mainstream media. They report all the news the mainstream sees unfit to print. They went after Heritage, Fox News, the Christian Broadcasting Network, and others.

There is plenty of evidence to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas; when will the GOP do it?

MRC:

Under the Trump administration, the “Targeted Violence & Terrorism Prevention Grant Program” (TVTP) was used to prevent terrorism, but it was revamped under the Biden administration and renamed to provide funding for localities to combat “all forms of terrorism and targeted violence.” Instead of focusing on preventing actual violence and terrorism, the program is now being used to target the entire spectrum of the political right and Christians through “media literacy and online critical thinking initiatives” and other so-called training seminars as part of a coordinated effort to make America into a one-party system.

For those liberals who are glad they are using their power as a cudgel, remember that they will go after you when they’re done with conservatives and Christians. You will say or do something that is not approved and become a target.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the program a “high priority” in an internal memo exclusively obtained by MRC Free Speech America.

The government isn’t allowed to attack its enemies directly, so they use leftists in corporations, universities, and wherever they find them.

The most radical LEFT of the grantees was The University of Dayton. They equated mainstream groups with neo-Nazis. These are the so-called neo-Nazis:

The Heritage Foundation,

Fox News,

the National Rifle Association (NRA),

Breitbart News,

PragerU,

Turning Point USA,

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN),

American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF)

and the Republican National Committee, among others.

They compared Donald Trump to Pol Pot, a mass murderer. The lunatics suggested Gov. Ron DeSantis might start a second Holocaust.

This university held lectures with an Antifa radical, Michael Loadenthal, who celebrates left-wing assaults on police officers.

This is what he says, comparing Heritage and Republicans with actual neo-Nazis:

There is much more on the MRC website. Antifa isn’t radical to this new Democrat Party. Mayorkas is allowing millions of unvetted foreigners from all over the world to pour into the country, but he’s not revolutionary.

Biden is destroying our economy and energy sector, but he’s not radical.

Enormous questions of corruption no one in this administration or the Democrat Party cares about [and that’s not radical?]:

House GOP officially puts Biden FBI on NOTICE over cover-up of Biden Family criminality: 5 days or get ARRESTED?! pic.twitter.com/TVeNqFrREe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 26, 2023

The media omits so much of the truth to keep us all uninformed.

Censorship is high on the Democrat Party list, along with eliminating weapons of self-defense. They don’t like privacy either.

But those on the Right are the Nazis.

