Arctic Frost & J6 Involved a Network of Corrupt Actors

The House Judiciary found that the Arctic Frost investigation was far more expansive than previously thought.

The Arctic Frost investigation was the weaponization of federal power under Biden’s DOJ. They targeted political opponents with taxpayer-funded police sweeps. They investigated 156 people closely tied to Donald Trump without cause in a politicized fishing expedition.

Instead of working for the American people, they were working to destroy the opposition and criminalize political dissent to gain power.

Garland’s DoJ was wholly weaponized.

HIGHLIGHTS:

-Arctic Frost investigators utilized FBI field offices from across the country to conduct its investigation.

-Arctic Frost investigators requested $16,600 to travel to conduct more than 40 interviews.

-45 individuals including, Steve Bannon, Scott Perry, Rudolph Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, and Mark Meadows were potentially under investigation.

-Another 111 individuals including Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino, Jeff Rosen, and Ed Martin were also potentially under investigation.

READ THE DOCUMENTS

Wake me when someone is arrested.

The J6 Panel & Jack Smith

The Soviet-style J6 panel eagerly shared all their documents with Jack Smith, never investigated Nancy Pelosi who was in charge of the Capitol building on J6, and didn’t allow the Trump allies due process. Their pardons might be null and void which would leave them open to prosecution.

MORE BREAKING NEWS: New documents prove BENNIE THOMPSON and LIZ CHENEY were working hand-in-hand with JACK SMITH. The partisan J6 Committee provided transcripts, documents, and text messages, all to take down President Trump and his associates. pic.twitter.com/jBizVCAwkv — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 28, 2025

Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and Christopher Wray were all personally involved. None of this is a surprise to you, but the proof is being consolidated and analyzed.

Just received this doc frm DOJ Proof that Biden Atty General Merrick Garland+ Deputy Atty General Lisa Monaco+ FBI Dir Chris Wray all PERSONALLY APPROVED opening Arctic Frost This investigation unleashed unchecked govt power at the highest levels My oversight will continue pic.twitter.com/atuRnC8ara — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 23, 2025

The J6 Panel & Norm Eisen

The Researcher on X found that Norm Eisen, who was involved in most legal cases aimed at stopping Donald Trump’s agenda, said that the federal and state lawfare, having attorneys disbarred, and the 14th Amendment cases to get Trump off of the ballot in various places all flowed from the committee’s work.

Eisen was involved in all of the above.

He enthusiastically talks about Fulton County DA Fani Willis wanting to bring charges or at least conclude the grand jury before the end of the year. Eisen said, “The feds are deep into looking at these issues. They’ve got a very active grand jury, and that’s on the democracy and tech issues and and that’s before you get to other state authorities.”

Eisen was tied to the J6 committee findings:

“I wrote a list of different things that the feds and the states could look at that the January 6 committee to come to your question, can support in its report and findings that it’s going to issue after the election, it should look at the Watergate roadmap.

They conducted 1000 ‘witness’ interviews on their fishing expedition.

Eisen planned the effort to call them insurrectionists and ban them from holding office.

“The Constitution says insurrectionists and those who give them aid and comfort are not qualified, constitutionally qualified to serve. In office. Guess what? That’s a pretty good description of Donald Trump. So the January 6 committee could provide information that state regulators could use to keep Trump and other election deniers off the ballot,” Eisen says in the clip.

He adds, “So the January 6 committee may have a lot of information that they can put out there about facts proving bar complaints. So there’s a lot for them to do in that report, and really could shape the course of years to come, depending on what they put forward in their final.”

He appears to have directed every aspect of this sham J6 committee.