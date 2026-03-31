Bombshell: Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Might Not Match the Gun

Caveat: This is one ATF agent and it could be fake news.

The bullet that killed Charlie Kirk may not match the rifle used by the prime suspect, Tyler Robinson, according to a bombshell new court filing. The bullet that killed Charlie Kirk may not match the rifle used by the prime suspect, Tyler Robinson, according to a bombshell new court filing. We heard this from a number of people, but, without proof, I stayed away from it. However, now we have some evidence.

Robinson, 22, is facing capital murder charges and a potential death sentence for Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University on September 10.

But the defense team may now offer the ATF firearm analyst’s testimony as exculpatory evidence, they said in a motion filed on Friday to push the preliminary hearing back at least six months.

The DNA reports filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and ATF will take the defense team time to analyze, as they indicate that several different DNA samples were found on some items of evidence.

“As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures… is a complicated process that requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers, and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate” several different categories, the filing states, according to Deseret News.

They have had time since September 10th.

The defense has received tens of thousands of documents to pour over. “The defense team has devoted, and will continue to devote, significant resources to processing discovery, including identifying materials not yet received to inform readiness for the preliminary hearing,” the filing states.

“However, the defense team is realistic, and the comprehensive review required to determine what is missing will take hundreds of hours.

‘”What is known at present is that Mr. Robinson has not yet received the forensic case files and data necessary to investigate, through the use of qualified experts, the scientific reports the state intends to introduce at the preliminary hearing,” the attorneys continued.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors had previously met on March 12. They don’t have the forensic files.

‘”What is known at present is that Mr. Robinson has not yet received the forensic case files and data necessary to investigate, through the use of qualified experts, the scientific reports the state intends to introduce at the preliminary hearing,” the attorneys continued.

If the bullet doesn’t match, that certainly suggests someone in the crowd killed Charlie. might he have worked with someone?