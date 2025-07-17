Breaking: Maurene Comey Was Fired from the DoJ

Maurene Comey, daughter of James Comey was fired from the DoJ. She recently worked on the Sean Diddy Combs, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. Comey is also at the center of the Epstein records not yet released.

Maurene Comey was a veteran lawyer in the Southern District of New York, long considered the most elite of the Justice Department’s prosecution offices. Her cases included the sex trafficking prosecution of Epstein, who killed himself behind bars in 2019, and the recent case against Combs, which ended earlier this month with a mixed verdict.

Politico

In 2021, a federal jury in Manhattan found Maxwell guilty on five of six felony charges related to Epstein’s sexual exploitation of young girls. A judge tossed out two of those counts but sentenced Maxwell to 20 years in prison.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, a George W. Bush appointee, upheld the FBI’s denial of access to the bulk of the records. The judge’s ruling rested largely on a formal declaration from a federal prosecutor deeply involved in the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutions: Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. She argued that disclosure of the investigative records was likely to interfere with the appeal in Maxwell’s case.

Radar Online appealed to the 2nd Circuit, which put the appeal on hold for about six months at both sides’ request because of Maxwell’s pending appeal in her criminal case, which the 2nd Circuit denied in September. Additional briefs in the freedom-of-information appeal are due later this year. The appeals court has not yet scheduled an argument.

The AP reported this based on anonymous sources.

Trump fired James Comey in May 2017 amid a hoax investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.

The Justice Department recently appeared to acknowledge the existence of an investigation into James Comey.

Emphasis added.