Brief guide to damning Barnett report about General Flynn

The FBI analysts stated they were “scrambling for information to support certain things” because they didn’t have the predicate to actually even investigate.

By February 10, 2017, all the FBI agents knew it was so bad they were scrambling to “purchase professional liability insurance.”

The entire report is DAMNING

Peter Strzok ACKNOWLEDGED that General Flynn had satisfied the requirement under FARA!

WOW!

It’s clear there was no case against General Flynn, the agents knew it, and this is a crime.

Agents say the leaks of the Flynn/Kislyak calls came from White House senior staff or the Presidential Daily Brief staff.

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are in trouble. They are sick. Those two discussed how they discuss violating attorney-client privilege.

Bannon and Flynn ran concurrently and the Logan Act was discussed. In other words, they were looking for a crime to fit their targets.

The agents expressed fear over Barr and Durham.

There is much more. This is just a brief glance.

