Agents joked about wiping their phones, they’re sick!

The Flynn-Trump-Russia Collusion Scam

As you have undoubtedly heard, 32 or more agents’ phones were wiped and they all purchased professional liability insurance. The wiping of the phones was a big joke from the agents perspective.

Barnett, the agent who spilled the beans on the Flynn case to US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen, who is working with John Durham, notes the wiping of the phones as a big joke.

BARNETT had a cellular telephone issued by the SCO which he did not “wipe.” BARNETT did hear other agents “comically” talk about wiping cellular telephones but was not aware of anyone “wiping” their issued cellular telephones. BARNETT said one agent had a telephone previously issued to STRZOK.

BARNETT thought the TRUMP Campaign may have been aware the Russians were attempting to impact the election, but that was far different from the TRUMP Campaign and the Russians having a deal and/or working together “quid pro quo.” BARNETT and others joked about how the investigation into collusion could be made into a game, which they referred to as “Collusion Clue.” In the hypothetical game, investigators are able to choose any character conducting any activity, in any location, and pair this individual with another character and interpret it as evidence of collusion. With respect to FLYNN’S redacted with the Russian Ambassador in December 2016, BARNETT did not believe FLYNN was being directed by TRUMP. BARNETT did not believe FLYNN had any additional information to provide to SCO. BARNETT believed the prosecution of FLYNN by SCO was used as a means to “get Trump.”

