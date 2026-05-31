About seven men went through manholes in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The men in Williamsburg had interesting tools with them. They haven’t been caught yet.

A woman recently got out of her car and fell through an open manhole. She was scalded to death. Was this the result of people who go through manholes?

Some men in Bensonhurst who went through manholes were caught. They were arrested, charged, and released.

Zion McKensie, 25, Shawan Thompson, 26, and Willie Green, 39, are all facing charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal facilitation, and criminal mischief. Police sources say Green said, “The reason we went down there is that people lose their gold down there. We got to get it and sell it to make money. Look me up; I made the news in 2015.”

According to arrest records, all three were released without bail, as the crimes are not bail-eligible in New York State. According to police sources, the three face the burglary charge because they went down the manhole.

The media seemed concerned about being charged since they hadn’t stolen anything. However, they shouldn’t be going through manholes. There is no respect for the law, order, or good, responsible behavior in New York City.

People could put bombs under the sidewalks. They could destroy vital services. This should be stopped and dealt with severely.