California Gives Free Transition Surgeries to Illegals with Tax $$$

California is giving taxpayer-funded sex change operations to illegal aliens for free if they are homeless or just pretend they are. It attracts all sorts of people who pretend to be homeless. These communists, with their horrendous anti-American policies, are making fools of their voters. They are also misusing federal tax dollars.

Homeless shelters are housing illegal immigrants, but also they are apparently housing a population of male-to-female “transgender” illegal aliens, who had hoped to obtain “gender-affirming care.” And, to our shock, state and local governments apparently are providing it.

City Journal

St. Vincent De Paul’s MSC-South facility is San Francisco’s largest homeless shelter, and, in 2024, signed a $66 million service contract with the city. After we arrived at the front entrance, an employee wearing a do-rag and a light green polo shirt showed us around and confirmed that illegal aliens were living there.

“You got a few people here from El Salvador. . . . You got a few people here from Venezuela. You got a few people here from a little bit of everywhere,” he said.

As a rule, he suggested, management instructed employees to refuse cooperation with federal immigration authorities. “When the ICE thing was going around, we all had a meeting, and they told us, ‘We ain’t letting them in.’”

Read more at City Journal.

SCOOP: California is giving free sex-change procedures to homeless illegal aliens. Our team went into the shelters and discovered that trans migrants are coming into the state for hormones, breast implants, and “bottom surgeries”—all on the taxpayer dime. https://t.co/mDs7ivwjG5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 15, 2026