California Legislature Passes a Law That Would Unmask ICE

California state lawmakers passed a bill effectively banning law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while in public. This is yet another attempt to stop ICE from removing illegal alien criminals and other foreigners who don’t belong in the country.

Newsom would have to sign it and said, “We’re looking at the constitutionality of it.”

The legislation bars local and federal law enforcement from wearing ski masks, balaclavas, and other face coverings in public. It is a common occurrence for ICE agents to conceal their identity out of safety concerns.

The California leftist politicians say they want accountability and to avoid having a “secret police.” The ICE agents have numbers on their badges. They are identifiable if they do something wrong.

“We are in a truly disaster of a situation where we have secret police, effectively, on our streets,” stated California Democrat state senator Scott Wiener (D-Calif.), the author of the bill.

“It’s tearing apart the fabric of society,” he continued. “You have communities in Southern California where people are scared to go out on the street, they’re scared to go to work, they’re scared to bring their kids to school. And now is the time for us to say what the rules are.”

ICE wear the masks to protect them from the leftists doxxing them and threatening their families.

Abby Phillips said that ICE agents should be forced to take off their masks. It’s just a risk they have to take, says Abby. Abby is a hack.

Abby Phillips says that ICE agents should be FORCED to unmask because "doxxing is a risk that ICE agents have to take."

GOP lawmakers objected.

“Bad guys wear masks because they don’t want to get caught. Good guys wear masks because they don’t want to get killed,” stated Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Calif.).

Seyarto emphasized that parts of the bill are likely to be challenged in court. She also maintained that the state does not have the authority to regulate federal agencies.

It sounds unconstitutional, but it is likely another delaying tactic.

