Canada’s House Speaker Apologizes for Honoring Former Nazi SS

Canada’s House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has apologized for honoring a Ukrainian man who served in Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS forces in World War II and calling him “a Ukrainian and a Canadian hero.”

The 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a former member of the SS 1st Galician Division, was given a standing ovation in the chamber during the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Friday. The incident was heavily criticized by Jewish groups.

“On Friday, September 22, in my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery,” Rota said in a statement on Sunday. “I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so.”

Non è un incubo, è la realtà. Zelensky, Trudeau e il parlamento canadese celebrano l’anziano nazista ucraino Yaroslav Hunka arruolato volontario nella divisione ucraina delle SS-Galizia di Hitler e Himmler. Il bello è che non si vergognano neanche un pò. https://t.co/QETK56BmH1 pic.twitter.com/N3XdPleQB9 — Chance Giardiniere (@ChanceGardiner) September 24, 2023

The AP reported that Vladimir Zelensky clenched his fist, and Justin Trudeau applauded Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance and fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada.”

What the US news agency described as “the First Ukrainian Division” was in fact the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as the 1st Galician Division.

Without mentioning Hunka by name, Rota reiterated that the Ukrainian man was one of his constituents. “I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center advocacy group said it was “incredibly disturbing to see Canada’s Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others and that was declared a criminal organization during the Nuremberg Trials.” The Center added that there “should be no confusion” that the unit where Hunka had served was responsible for killing civilians “with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable.”

Related