CBS News has fired most of its climate crisis production staff as part of the company’s dozens of news staff layoffs last week.

The new Editor-in-Chief, Bari Weiss is canceling the faux climate crisis. She fired most of the climate crisis department. The coordinating producer, Tracy Wholf, was let go. Apparently, without her, there is no climate unit.

Wholf’s departure came shortly after she sent an email within the news department suggesting that the network’s reports on Hurricane Melissa include context about the climate crisis. Wholf had suggested including a simple sentence in reports to link the storm with the crisis: “The above-average Atlantic Ocean temperatures, made worse by climate change, helped Melissa rapidly intensify into a category 5 storm.”

She had some pseudoscience from the corrupted Imperial College to back up her propaganda.

CBS News dismantled its race and culture unit, prompting one employee who was laid off to accuse the company of discrimination.

“I just got laid off from my job at CBS, and every producer on my team who got laid off is a person of color,” said Trey Sherman, who was an associate producer within the race and culture unit until the layoff notices were issued. “Every person who gets to stay and will be relocated within the company is a white person.”

The new owners, the Ellisons, father and son, want real journalism and accurate reporting without racism.

Charles Rotter of Watts Up With That Blog explained how and why this is important to restoring journalistic “norms”.

… Reporters once understood the limits of their knowledge. They knew the difference between evidence and inference, between data and doctrine. Today, many mistake conviction for clarity. The mission is no longer to seek truth but to defend the truth already chosen.

If CBS is taking a step back from that mindset, it’s not an act of suppression—it’s a return to sanity. The press can still cover environmental issues, but perhaps now it will have to do so without assuming the conclusions in advance.

Soon, we will hear actual weather reports without the propaganda.

Bari Weiss has guts. She’s pro-Israel and as a result she is under a constant threat of death.